March Madness at the North Baltimore Public Library

No, we are not doing basketball brackets – we are giving you a chance to be a winner of a movie night kit. Each kit will include popcorn, candy, and soda. All you have to do to win the movie kit prize is to check out 15 items (or more) for 4 of the 5 weeks in March!

The items can be books, movies, magazines or anything else we offer. Each time someone in your family checks out 5 items you will get a punch on your March Madness Card.



Once you have completed 4 weeks of checking out 15 items (or more), turn it into the main desk to receive your movie pack. Movie packs will be given to the first 25 people/families that complete their March Madness cards.



As a bonus, all people/families that complete the March Madness card will be entered into a drawing for 2 tickets to The Virginia Theater. So be sure to stop in today to pick up a card and start checking out and earning punches.