March Programs in the Wood CountyParks



The Wood County Park District offers engaging programs

Register at wcparks.org/volunteer

Program fee: Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Hiking for Health

Fridays, March 3, April 14 and May 26; 10:30 – 11:30 am

March 3: Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

April 14: Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Road/SR 23, Bradner, OH 43406

May 26: W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all. Leader: Jim Witter. Program fee: FREE Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Skunk Cabbage Walk

Saturday, March 4; 10:30 – 12:00 am

Bradner Nature Center, 11491 Fostoria Road/SR 23, Bradner, OH 43406

Meet Wood County’s earliest blooming wildflower and learn how it can melt its way through snow and attract pollinators in late winter. We will start indoors for a short introduction to this amazing plant and then hit the boardwalk and march forth to find it. Dress for the weather. Leader: Bill Hoefflin. Program fee: FREE Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Homeschoolers

Tuesdays, March 28 and April 18; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

March 28: Nature Journaling

April 18: Animal Handler

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Join us to learn about a variety of nature topics, each day with a different theme. This program is designed for children age 6 and older. Parents must stay with the group. Registration required, register the participating children only. Leader: Emma Taylor. Program fee: FREE Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Greenhouse Help

Tuesdays, March 7, 14, 21, and 28; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Assist the stewardship department with the native plant program by transplanting seedlings and performing other tasks in the warmth of the greenhouse. All tools and materials provided. Leader: Sanja Jennings. Volunteer Program: register at wcparks.org/volunteer

Paddling Prep: Kayaks & Gear Informational

Wednesday, March 8; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

The options for kayaks, life-jackets and paddles are vast. Learn the reasons behind the diversity of these items as well as other equipment to make educated decisions about your gear and safety. Get connected with our schedule of kayak and canoe trips and classes to take your paddling to the next level. Leaders: Craig Spicer & Bill Hoefflin. Program fee: FREE Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Making Maple Syrup with the Wood County District Public Library

Saturday, March 11; 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

The parks and the Wood County District Public Library are teaming up for some maple syrup making! We will share information about making maple syrup along with the Library’s Children’s Place staff sharing the story of 1957 Newbery Award-winning novel Miracles on Maple Hill. This nostalgic story is available to checkout from the library and through Hoopla digital services. Leaders: Corinne and Librarian Maria Simon. Program fee: FREE. No registration needed.

Safe Transport of Farm Equipment

Sunday, March 12; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Join Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Will Richardson to learn or refresh your memory on the safe transport of farm equipment and machinery on the roads. Topics will include subjects such as chaining, width/height/length/weight requirements, lights and flags, reflective tape, transporting large quantities of fuel and more. Improve your knowledge of and compliance with Ohio’s laws and regulations relating to transport of equipment to improve safety for all. Time will be provided for Q&A.

Leaders: Chris Dauer and Will Richardson. Program fee: FREE Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Greenhouse Help: Pi Day!

Tuesday, March 14; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Assist the stewardship department with the native plant program by transplanting seedlings and performing other tasks in the warmth of the greenhouse. All tools and materials provided. Celebrate Pi Day by enjoying some delicious pie with the stewardship department! Leader: Sanja Jennings. Volunteer Program: register at wcparks.org/volunteer

Leprechaun Open Geocaching

Tuesday, March 14; 4:30 – 7:00 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Solve riddles to find the hidden leprechauns’ secret treasure caches! Stop by anytime between 4:30 and 7:00 pm to borrow one of our GPS units or bring your smartphone with the Google Maps app and search for hidden geocaches in the park. Previous tech or geocaching experience is suggested to navigate this multi-cache course challenge. Dress for the weather and be prepared for substantial walking and self-guided exploration. No SWAG for exchange necessary. Leader: Craig Spicer. Program fee: FREE. No registration needed.

Backpacking Basics: Choosing Gear

Wednesday, March 15; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. Choosing gear can be a daunting task, but knowing what to look for and why can help filter selections. We’ll cover packs, footwear, clothing and specialty items for safety and convenience. Leader: Craig Spicer. Program fee: FREE Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Coffee With the Birds

Wednesdays, March 15, April 12 and May 31; 8:30 – 10:00 am

March 15: Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

April 12: Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Road/SR 23, Bradner, OH 43406

May 31: W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs. Leader: Jim Witter.

Advanced Knitting – Purl Stitch

Saturday, March 18, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Improve your knitting skills and learn how to do the purl stitch! Participants will also learn how to alternate the knit and purl stitch, and how to read a pattern. Yarn and needles will be provided. This program is recommended for those with some basic knitting skills or those that have taken ‘Knitting for Beginners’ at Carter Historic Farm.

Leader: Alyssa Garland. Program fee: FREE Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

NW Ohio Equinox Walk to See a Sky Dance

Saturday, March 18; 7:30 – 9:00 pm

Cricket Frog Cove, 14810 Freyman Road, Cygnet, OH 43413

Time to get into the swing for spring! As the sun sets on the 1st day of the year with 12+ hours of sunlight locally, a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. This will be a twilight hike. We will listen for nocturnal wildlife and gaze at a sky full of stars. No dogs permitted. There will be walking on grassy uneven trails that may have shallow standing water. Warm, waterproof footwear that rises to at least the ankle is recommended. Leader: Bill Hoefflin. Program fee: FREE Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Preschoolers in the Parks

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Tuesday, March 28; 10:30 – 11:30 am: Welcome Spring!

Tuesday, April 18; 10:30 – 11:30 am: Insects

Saturday, May 27; 10:30 – 11:30 am: Fish

For ages 3-6, we’ll be discussing a different topic each month. A story and a brief walk afterwards will be a part of the experience. Register the participating child only. Adults must stay with children for the duration of the program. Leader: Jim Witter.

Monthly Mindfulness

Wednesday, March 29; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Leader: Emma Taylor. Program fee: FREE Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Timberdoodle Trek

Wednesday, March 29; 7:45 – 9:00 pm

Baldwin Woods Preserve, 14080 Range Line Road, Grand Rapids, OH 43522

As the sun sets a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. There will be walking on grassy uneven trails that may have shallow standing water. Warm, waterproof footwear that rises to at least the ankle is recommended. No dogs permitted. Leader: Bill Hoefflin. Program fee: FREE Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Plant and Butterfly Monitor Training

Thursday, March 30; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

Park District Headquarters, 18729 Mercer Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Learn to monitor native plants and/or butterflies in Wood County Parks. This is a great way to receive your Master Gardener or Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist hours. This program kicks off the 2022 monitoring season for new and returning monitors.

Leaders: Zeb Albert and Emma Taylor. Program fee: FREE Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897