North Baltimore, Ohio

March Troop 315 Newsletter

Any scouts who still need merit badges, I will have them at the meeting and if you think your ready for advancement , let me know for a Scoutmaster conference which will lead to a board of review

Chess Merit Badge

we will continue with the merit badge at the meeting on March 5, Be ready to battle on a chess board.

Second Camp Alaska

We will have a discussion with the troop this week at the meeting to determine if we would like to camp again at Dr. Roberts woods or go to Camp Berry for the upcoming camp Alaska, If we choose Berry, a cabin will be rented alongside the survival camp for scouts who want to attend but choose not to do the 24 hrs on their own. This may provide a fun way for 1st year scouts to experience camping without the challenge of survival just yet. This camp will fall on March 10-12 or if Dr Roberts, March 11-12

Adult leader recognition

Hello Erie Shores Council Adult Leaders, Do you know of an adult volunteer Scouter who has truly shown the Scouting Spirit and has gone above and beyond in their service to the youth of Northwest Ohio? If so, be sure to nominate that special person for one of the following awards by March 15, 2023: Silver Beaver The Silver Beaver Award was introduced in 1931 and is a council-level distinguished service award of the Boy Scouts of America. Recipients of this award are registered Scouters who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service given at the council level.

John C. Haar Lifetime Service Award The Haar Award honors those who have significantly nurtured life, youth development, and growth in the community through lifelong support of Scouting and leadership positions in civic and community organizations.

Gregory A. Hendel Lifetime Service Award The Hendel Award honors those who have significantly nurtured life, youth development, and growth in the community through lifelong support of Scouting and leadership positions in the business community.

Glenda M. Bowman Inspirational Leadership Award The Bowman Award is intended to honor lifelong inspirational leadership, examples of which would include: serving as a positive role model and mentor; demonstrating courage in the face of adversity; fostering the spirit and intent of diversity; and, motivating and helping others to reach their full potential.

Adult Awards. Nomination forms can be found at https://www.erieshorescouncil.org/advance-awards , under March 15, 2023. Please send all completed forms to Erie Shores Council Distinguished Awards Committee, P.O. Box 8728, Toledo, OH 43623, or email [email protected] , no later than Thank you, Taia Sutherland| Executive Administrator/Office Manager



BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA

Erie Shores Council

Summer camp Kickoff

Pioneer Scout Reservation is a Scouts BSA resident camp located near Pioneer Ohio that is owned and operated by the Erie Shores Council. This 1,100-acre reservation is the home to Camp Frontier, the premiere summer camp in northwest Ohio. Camp Frontier is the summer home for over 3,000 Scouts from all over the Midwest. The Camp boasts over 100 staff members each summer who have been trained by Scouters and business professionals alike. Above all else; customer service, merit badge instruction, and Scouting spirit are key focal points in our training and will be very apparent when you attend Camp Frontier this summer.