March Troop 315 Newsletter
I’m hearing so much good news about virus numbers declining and vaccines. I know not all of us can or want the shot, however;. The decline in sickness is allowing a some of normalcy to return. aside from masks wearing. Things are opening up, confidence in being around loved ones and others can begin to resume. I’ve always been a “cup , half full” kind of person so lets be optimistic about a great 2021 scout program. just trying to squish the doom and gloom when it comes to virus stuff.
Patrol meetings
Don’t forget your times for meetings during cold weather and covid
Eagles meet at 4:00pm w Frank
Dragons at 5:00pm w Shawn
Archer at 6:00pm w Joe
Mr. Bateson and Billy will be there during various meetings. Mr. Bateson has been helping with mask enforcement and preparing scouts for camp Alaska. ohh ! and also looking for next Eagle candidates among our Life scouts.
Our upcoming meetings will work as patrols and help with rank and advancement. Also let each patrol create an identity so when we get back to one meeting time. Each patrol can work independently and also be part of the whole troop.
Eagle Court of Honor for Alex L. Trout
March 21 at the American Legion at 4pm. Alex Trout will have his Court of Honor. Full Class A uniform. Alex will select his Color and Honor Gaurd for the occasion.
Second Camp Alaska
I’m working with Mr. Nixon to secure the site for our next Camp Alaska. this will happen on March 20-21. If that site is not available, We will look at an alternate site for this camp. A sad note, Mr Nixon’s wife passed away a few months back so I’m not sure if we can use the site. Stay tuned
Shooting sports weekend
April 16 – 18 . Camp Berry will offer their annual shooting sports weekend. Scouts will do a round robin of Shotgun, Rifle and Archery on Saturday, Our troop will reserve a campsite for the occasion. This is a free event and will need a head count for shooting. They will close the registration after it quickly fills up so knowing your going, sooner is better. (if you caught all that). We will plan our menu in the upcoming meetings.
Summer Camp
Merit badge selection is set for March 28 at the meeting.
The plans are coming together to go to Camp Frontier this year in Pioneer Ohio on June 27-July 3rd. I’m getting word that , with some Covid safety in place, Erie Shores is trying to provide a, back to normal camping experiance in 2021. I know that most all program will be outdoors and Plan B and C cooking will be the only option to keep large groups from storming the chow hall. The leaders guide will have all info regarding camp as well as merit badge options, Our troop will use a meeting to select appropriate options for each scout.
link – Camp Frontier Leaders/Parents Guide | Camp Frontier | Pioneer Scout Reservation | Erie Shores Council (psrweb.org)
Early bird payment this year is set for April 21. Cost is $312 per scout. By paying and committing by the early bird date, Each scouts gets a camp hat and saves $20.00. so let me know if you re going by the deadline, Also first come first serve on merit badge choices.
All scouts will also need an annual physical , not to expire by June 26,2021. They are good for 1 year link – 680-001_abc.pdf (scouting.org)
Meat Stick coordinator needed.
This job can be taken by a parent or committee member. I had a hard time keeping up with last years meat stick orders and we had a large selling year, I’m hoping to pass that torch to a scout family so we can do a better job with orders and filling them. Please let me know if your interested in the job. Daniel , I do have your remaining order along with the others I’ve missed.
White Water Rafting details.
Our troop has secured a reservation with Wilderness Voyagers for our white water rafting trip on August 5-7. I’ll need a head count of adults and scouts going. Cost is $105.00 per person. Includes camping, 5 meals and rafting. If you are a driver for the group, your cost is waived . Plans are as follows;
Bring spending money for 2 meals and souvenirs.
Thursday
9:00am Meet as scouthouse and pack trailers
9:30am Depart to Pennsylvania
12:00pm lunch in travel
3 – 4pm arrive at Benners campsite
we will set up camp, cook supper, swim and settle in for the evening
Friday
8:00am Go to Cantina for breakfast
9:00am Rafting on Middle Yough , Lunch on the river
3:00pm return to base and sight see till supper
6:00pm supper at Cantina
7:00pm Back to camp
Saturday
8:00am Breakfast at cantina
9:00am breakdown camp at Benners and depart
12:00pm lunch in travel
4:30ish should be back to N.B.
Committee and leadership of our Troop
For all parents ; Troop info
Charter & Rep Dennis Miller – Rotary Club of N.B.
Committee Chair – Mike Julien
Parent Coordinator – Frank Boes
Eagle coach – Larry Bateson
Treasurer – Tiffany Bowling
Committee members at large – Tammy Trout, James Bowling
Scoutmaster – Shawn Benjamin
Assistants – Billy Trout , Joseph White , Tim Brown
Quote from Lord Baden Powell
“The patrol system leads each boy to see that he has some individual responsibility for the good of his patrol.”
Shawn Benjamin
Scoutmaster Troop 315
419-379-8432