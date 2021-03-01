March Troop 315 Newsletter

I’m hearing so much good news about virus numbers declining and vaccines. I know not all of us can or want the shot, however;. The decline in sickness is allowing a some of normalcy to return. aside from masks wearing. Things are opening up, confidence in being around loved ones and others can begin to resume. I’ve always been a “cup , half full” kind of person so lets be optimistic about a great 2021 scout program. just trying to squish the doom and gloom when it comes to virus stuff.

Patrol meetings

Don’t forget your times for meetings during cold weather and covid

Eagles meet at 4:00pm w Frank

Dragons at 5:00pm w Shawn

Archer at 6:00pm w Joe Mr. Bateson and Billy will be there during various meetings. Mr. Bateson has been helping with mask enforcement and preparing scouts for camp Alaska. ohh ! and also looking for next Eagle candidates among our Life scouts. Our upcoming meetings will work as patrols and help with rank and advancement. Also let each patrol create an identity so when we get back to one meeting time. Each patrol can work independently and also be part of the whole troop.

Eagle Court of Honor fo r Alex L. Trout

March 21 at the American Legion at 4pm. Alex Trout will have his Court of Honor. Full Class A uniform. Alex will select his Color and Honor G aurd for the occasion.

Second Camp Alaska

I’ m working with Mr. Nixon to secure the site for our next Camp Alaska. this will happen on March 20-21. If that site is not available, We will look at an alternate site for this camp. A sad note, Mr Nixon’s wife passed away a few months back so I’m not sure if we can use the site. Stay tuned

Shooting sports weekend

April 16 – 18 . Camp Berry will offer their annual shooting sports weekend. Scouts will do a round robin of Shotgun, Rifle and Archery on Saturday, Our troop will reserve a campsite for the occasion. This is a free event and will need a head count for shooting. They will close the registration after it quickly fills up so knowing your going, sooner is better. (if you caught all that). We will plan our menu in the upcoming meetings.