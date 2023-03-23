Maren Marie Roberts, 23 days old, passed away at 2:05 a.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Promedica Toledo Hospital. She was born on February 27, 2023 to her loving parents, Austin Roberts and Heather (King) Roberts.



Maren is also survived by her maternal grandparents: Dave and Tracy King of North Baltimore; paternal grandparents: Tim and Julia Roberts of Van Buren; maternal great-grandfather, Kern Ackerman of Cygnet; Paternal great-grandparents: Ralph and Donna Barnhisel of Van Buren; aunt and uncle, Lauren and Nick Girdler, and their children: Nicholas Jr. and David; aunt and uncle, Haley and Logan Roberts; aunt and uncle, Olivia and Matt Casey, and their daughter, Addison; and Maren’s beloved dogs, Archie and Teddy.



She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents: Wayne and Bernadine King, and Lois Ackerman; paternal great-grandparents, Ray and Joann Roberts.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Kelly Sterling officiating. A private family burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Monday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home for donations to be distributed by the family.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.