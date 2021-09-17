Marie “Mary” B. Woodruff, 84, of North Baltimore, passed away at 4:59pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on September 15, 1937, in Cygnet to the late Karl and Pauline (Konecny) Matuska, who migrated here from Czechoslovakia. She married Larry D. Woodruff on November 19, 1955, and he preceded her in death on December 24, 2003.





Mary is survived by her children: Dino (Trish) Woodruff of North Baltimore, Michael K. Woodruff of Byron, IL, Timothy K. (Tammy) Woodruff of Risingsun, and Patrick (Jayme) Woodruff of North Baltimore; daughters: Laura D. Woodruff of Findlay and Deanna (Jim) Hankins of North Baltimore; 24 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren.



Mary had worked at R.C.A. and Abbott Company. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in North Baltimore, North Baltimore High School 50 year Club, and Fraternal Order of Eagles #2633, where she was the former secretary for 40 years. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, but her greatest love in life was her family.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore. All are invited to wear face coverings while attending Mass. Father Art Niewiadomski will be Celebrant, and burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm on Wednesday, September 22 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at Mary is survived by her children: Dino (Trish) Woodruff of North Baltimore, Michael K. Woodruff of Byron, IL, Timothy K. (Tammy) Woodruff of Risingsun, and Patrick (Jayme) Woodruff of North Baltimore; daughters: Laura D. Woodruff of Findlay and Deanna (Jim) Hankins of North Baltimore; 24 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren.Mary had worked at R.C.A. and Abbott Company. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in North Baltimore, North Baltimore High School 50 year Club, and Fraternal Order of Eagles #2633, where she was the former secretary for 40 years. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, but her greatest love in life was her family.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore. All are invited to wear face coverings while attending Mass. Father Art Niewiadomski will be Celebrant, and burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm on Wednesday, September 22 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com