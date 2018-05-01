Marilyn J. Twining, 88, of North Baltimore, passed away at 9:45 a.m.,
Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore.
Arrangements are pending at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.
