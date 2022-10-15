Marilyn Berger, 76, of Leipsic, Ohio, passed 7:55 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 at her residence.

Marilyn was born July 1, 1946 to the late Maxine M. (Tefft) and Ralph H. Wittenmyer in North Baltimore, Ohio. She married John E. Berger on December 3, 1965, who preceded her in death after 40 years of marriage.

Marilyn went to North Baltimore High School and got her GED at the age of 50 for which she was very proud of. She worked at Metal Forge in Deshler, Ohio for 29 years and retired from IAMS Pet Care after 6 1/2 years. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and her dear friends as well as watching THE Ohio State Buckeyes, playing bingo, visiting casinos and listening to Elvis.

Surviving Marilyn are two daughters: Tonia (Tim) Larson of Burlington, Iowa and Pam (Tim) Niese of Glandorf; two grandsons: Nick (Danielle) Larson of Mediapolis, Iowa and Matt (Amy) Larson of Troy; two granddaughters: Jessica (Joe) Schnipke of Kalida and Melody Lehman of Ottawa; and four great-grandchildren: Braxton Larson, Cian Atwater, Jaxon Hunter and Lillian Schnipke; three brothers: Anthony (Patricia) Wittenmyer of Tiffin, Scott (Carol) Wittenmyer of North Baltimore and James “Jim” Wittenmyer of Spencerville; one sister, Martha (Ed) Lindquist of North Baltimore; and one sister-in-law, Brenda Wittenmyer of Deshler.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Lisa Berger Kitchen; two brothers: Darl “Blue” Wittenmyer and Ed Wittenmyer; a sister-in-law, Florence “Flo” Wittenmyer; and Don Berger the second love of her life for which she was able to spend the last 17 years with. She has many extended family and friends.

A Memorial Service for Marilyn will begin 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic with Pastor Laurie Beaty officiating. Burial will follow at Center Cemetery 9968 Co. Rd. X, Leipsic, Ohio. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Home Care and Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.