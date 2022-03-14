Mark F. Boyd, 56, of Jerry City, passed away at 3:45 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. He was born on August 25, 1965, in Findlay to the late Ernest, Sr. and Mariel (Benner) Boyd.



Mark is survived by his daughter, Melisa Misamore of Findlay; brothers: Eddie (Mariann) Kane of Germany, Ernest (Julie) Boyd, Jr. of Arkansas, James “Jay” (Sue) Boyd of Findlay and Scott Boyd of North Baltimore; sisters: Anne Harris of Findlay, Tamara (Randy) Wells of Findlay and Julie Bartchlett of Findlay; a grandson, Sebastian Misamore; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Wesley Boyd, Sr.; sister, Arless Emikeie; and Mark is now flying high with his nephew, Kenneth “Kip” Harris.



Mark was the former owner of Boyd’s Garage in Findlay, and was an avid race car fan and crew chief.



Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in C/O Smith-Crates Funeral Home and/or Cancer Clinic of Wood County, Bowling Green.