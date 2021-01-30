Mark Selders, 63, of Van Buren, passed away at 3:49 a.m., Friday, January 29, 2021, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. He was born on August 6, 1957, in Cleveland to the late Robert and Irene (Kirstein) Selders. He married Linda Wardell on August 15, 1981, and she survives.





Mark is also survived by his daughters: Jessica (Tim) Bankey of Bowling Green and Laura (Austin) Fullenkamp of Deshler; son, Aaron (Laura Gant) Selders of Findlay; siblings: Karen (Wayne) Coryell of Elyria, Bob (Evie) Selders of Grand Rapids, James Selders of Whitehouse, Debbie Groover of Waterville, Thomas (Peggy) Selders of Avon Lake, Matthew Selders of Kentucky, Michael (Marsha) Selders of Toledo and Margaret Jempson of FL; his beloved grandchildren: Hayden and Avery Bankey, Ella, Everett, and Ethan Fullenkamp; and many nieces and nephews.



Mark was an Electronics Technician with Continental Structural Plastics in North Baltimore for over 35 years. He enjoyed attending the Autodesk University continuing education seminars throughout the years. He loved to ride his Harley Davidson, the Cleveland Indians and Browns, camping, and participating in the MS Bike to the Bay.



Mark was a hardworking man, a friend to everyone and a proud grandpa. He will always be remembered for his amazing sense of humor and his love for his wife and family.



A private family Mass will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar. Arrangements are being handled by COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Immunotherapy Research Fund 316121, cancer.osu.edu/givingback. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.