September 7, 2022 4:12 am

Mark Your Calendar – Oct. 22 Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

 

You’re invited to participate! A new van that has already been modified for Megan Rush costs approximately $55,000. So, let’s help her get what she needs!


Interested in helping? Here are some ways you can:
✅ Buy a ticket for the Spaghetti Dinner from anyone from St. James United Methodist Church.
✅ Participate in the Silent Auction at the dinner.
✅ Make a donation to the bank account designated for this fundraiser at Millstream in North Baltimore.
✅ Donate items to be auctioned off at the Silent Auction.
✅ Contact local businesses for donations!

