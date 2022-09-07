Mark Your Calendar – Oct. 22 Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

You’re invited to participate! A new van that has already been modified for Megan Rush costs approximately $55,000. So, let’s help her get what she needs!



Interested in helping? Here are some ways you can:

✅ Buy a ticket for the Spaghetti Dinner from anyone from St. James United Methodist Church.

✅ Participate in the Silent Auction at the dinner.

✅ Make a donation to the bank account designated for this fundraiser at Millstream in North Baltimore.

✅ Donate items to be auctioned off at the Silent Auction.

✅ Contact local businesses for donations!