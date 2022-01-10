Markel Family Benefit Info

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22, 2022 AT 4 PM – 7 PM

Markel Family Benefit

Help with ongoing medical expenses due to Holly fighting stage 4 Uterine Cancer, which has spread to her ovaries, lungs and liver.

Also to help Tim with a newly diagnosed brain tumor.

Both Tim and Holly have a long road ahead of them, with surgeries, medications, hospital stays, and travel expenses.

What to expect:

Dinner Tickets– Chicken, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, dessert and drink $12

(You can do Carry-out.)

50/50 Raffle

Raffle Table $1/tickets

Silent Auction Table

DJ, Open cash bar.

Come support the Markel Family.

Dinner tickets aren’t required to attend the event.

Must not need present to win!

Kids are welcome!

For further Information please contact:

Stephanie Clark–419.601.4361

Tracy Eaken–419.806.1251

Yolanda Eaken–419.308.9684

If you would like to donate items to the raffle table or silent auction table please contact above host or Mistty Patterson (just gathering baskets) at 419.957.7449.