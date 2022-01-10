Markel Family Benefit Info

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22, 2022 AT 4 PM – 7 PM
Markel Family Benefit
Help with ongoing medical expenses due to Holly fighting stage 4 Uterine Cancer, which has spread to her ovaries, lungs and liver.
Also to help Tim with a newly diagnosed brain tumor.
Both Tim and Holly have a long road ahead of them, with surgeries, medications, hospital stays, and travel expenses.
What to expect:
Dinner Tickets– Chicken, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, dessert and drink $12
(You can do Carry-out.)
Dinner Tickets– Chicken, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, dessert and drink $12
(You can do Carry-out.)
50/50 Raffle
Raffle Table $1/tickets
Silent Auction Table
DJ, Open cash bar.
Come support the Markel Family.
Dinner tickets aren’t required to attend the event.
Must not need present to win!
Kids are welcome!
Dinner tickets aren’t required to attend the event.
Must not need present to win!
Kids are welcome!
For further Information please contact:
Stephanie Clark–419.601.4361
Tracy Eaken–419.806.1251
Yolanda Eaken–419.308.9684
Tracy Eaken–419.806.1251
Yolanda Eaken–419.308.9684
If you would like to donate items to the raffle table or silent auction table please contact above host or Mistty Patterson (just gathering baskets) at 419.957.7449.