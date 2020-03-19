It’s long been said that the children are our future. While this sentiment does ring true, many marketing professionals seem to have taken this statement and run with it. Current advertisements and marketing campaigns almost always seem to target a younger demographic, often leaving older consumers out to dry. In an effort to appeal to millennials and Gen Z shoppers, many companies overlook older individuals entirely. However, baby boomers can have a significant impact on current consumer trends and ought to be regarded as highly as members of younger generations. Companies who understand the importance of marketing to baby boomers are more likely to be successful than their counterparts who appeal only to millennials.

Baby boomers comprise a large audience

There’s no denying that baby boomers make up a rather large percentage of society. The term “baby boomer” refers to anyone born between 1946 and 1964 and, as one might guess, this range encompasses a lot of people. It’s estimated that there are roughly 65 million baby boomers on the planet today. Because baby boomers make up such a large portion of our population, it stands to reason that they would also have a large impact on overall market trends. There is strength in numbers, after all. Adjusting your marketing strategy to appeal to baby boomers, therefore, will help get a very large and influential segment of consumers on your side.

Baby boomers are affluent

In addition to being one of the largest segments of consumers, baby boomers as a whole are also among the most affluent age demographics. Members of this age demographic tend to have a higher income than their younger counterparts and thus have a higher disposable income. As a result, baby boomers are more likely to spend their money freely and are also more likely to purchase big-ticket items, such as a car or a home. Many baby boomers are now retired and are ready to spend the money that they’ve spent so long earning. As such, luxury companies will benefit more from marketing to baby boomers than they would to millennials; after all, many of them are still trying to pay off student loans or save up for a home.

Baby boomers are easy to reach

Many marketing companies shy away from marketing to baby boomers because they feel they’re too hard to reach, particularly in our increasingly digital age. Contrary to popular belief, however, many baby boomers are quite tech-savvy and boast a very strong social media presence. Still, your digital marketing strategy will likely require very few adjustments in order to effectively target baby boomers. However, there are some measures you can take to ensure that you are effectively marketing to baby boomers across a digital sphere, such as prioritizing customer service and producing clear, concise content.