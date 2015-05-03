Marvin Krassow, 94, of Titusville, FL and formerly of North Baltimore,

passed away at 1:35pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Hospice of

St. Francis, Titusville, FL. He was born on November 3, 1925, in Mermill,

OH to the late Christopher J. and Ethel (McGriffin) Krassow. He married

Eunice L. “Vina” Roach on June 22, 1947, and she preceded him in death on

May 3, 2015.



Marvin is survived by his son, Doug (Jan) Krassow of Titusville, FL; his

grandchildren: Aprill Ford, Trent Krassow and Sean Krassow; 9

great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was also preceded in

death by his brother, Joseph Krassow.



Marvin retired from Autolite in Fostoria. He was a U.S. Army Veteran,

having served our country in World War II. During his time in the Army,

Marvin was part of the 97th Trident Division. They went in ahead of D-Day

to make sure the beaches were secure so D-Day could happen.



He had been a longtime volunteer with the North Baltimore E.M.S. When he

retired from North Baltimore’s EMS squad in 1995, he was the

longest-serving and last-remaining member of the original squad. Marvin

had also been a member of the Pioneer Auto Club.



A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at

Bible Methodist Church, Findlay, with Pastor Chris Cravens officiating.

Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township, where full military

rites will conducted by the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00pm on Wednesday, March 18 at

SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Memorial contributions may be

made to the Portage Camp. Online condolences may be expressed at

www.smithcrates.com.