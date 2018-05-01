Mary A. Abke, 75, of McComb, passed away at 1:31 p.m., Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her daughter’s residence.

She was born on September 1, 1945, in Rosenberg, TX to the late Basicilo and Julia (Medina) Torres.

She married Felix Cortez and they were divorced. She later married Wilbert Abke and he preceded her in death.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Julianna (Tom) Thompson of McComb; brothers: Dan (Jane) Torres of McCallen, TX and John Torres of Whitney, TX; grandchildren: Crystal Thompson of Napoleon, Brendon (Brittany) Thompson of McComb and Jacob (Morgan) Thompson of Findlay; great-grandchildren: Darian, Blake, Isaac, Laila, Braylee, Bo, Carson, Waylon, Rory, Kellen and Jake.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jim Torres.



Mary was retired from R.C.A. in Findlay.



A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 3 hours (1:00-4:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Father Art Niewiadomski officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice.