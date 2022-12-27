North Baltimore, Ohio

On December 22, 2022, Mary Baney of North Baltimore lost a tough battle with respiratory failure at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Mary was born September 10, 1969, to Kenneth and Marlene Coulter. At age 9, she was rescued and adopted by Clarence and Gladys Baney. Coulter and Baney’s parents precede her in death. Surviving Mary are her two children; Robert and Autumn, and two grandchildren; Hayden and Braxten.

Mary was a certified Phlebotomist, as well as a friendly and irreplaceable Barmaid in her spare time. She was a resilient woman with a tough exterior. Mary was stubborn and strong-willed. She did whatever she put her mind to. If you had a chance to meet her, you would never forget her smile or personality. She always lit up the room with her presence.

Mary loved singing, and dancing, and was not afraid to be different. She liked to fish and play pool. And enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Although Mary’s life was short-lived, she always tried to live it to the fullest.

Her wish was to be an organ donor, she donated her liver and kidneys. With her gift, she was able to save 2 other lives.

There will be no funeral services. And no specified date for a Celebration of Life.