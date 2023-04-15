Mary Bobb,70

Mary A. Bobb, 70, of North Baltimore, passed away at 8:10 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Briar Hill Health Campus. She was born on June 16, 1952, in Findlay to the late James and Alice (DeFauw) Bobb.



Mary is survived by her sister, Margaret Bobb of North Baltimore.



Mary retired in 2010 as a Secretary from Bowling Green State University after 39 years. She was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church in North Baltimore. She was also a member of the North Baltimore Historical Society.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023, in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore. Father Art Niewiadomski officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore and/or North Baltimore Public Library and/or Briar Hill Health Campus Activities Fund.



