Mary Gonyer, 81 of North Baltimore, passed away with family by her side on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

She was born on February 3, 1939, in North Baltimore to the late Carl and Agnes (Wirries) Julien. She married Paul Gonyer on August 24, 1963, and he preceded her in death on May 15, 2018.

Mary is survived by her sons: Tony Gonyer of Findlay, Kris (Julia) Gonyer of Sylvania; Paul Dion Gonyer of Findlay, Joe Gonyer of Findlay, Ryan Gonyer of North Baltimore, Matt Gonyer of Findlay and Darin Gonyer of North Baltimore; daughters: Nikki (Jeff) McDowell of McComb and Danna (Jim) Hoffman of North Baltimore; sister, Janis Kirchner; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Also preceding her in death were sons: Shawn Gonyer and Damian Gonyer; daughter, Mary Jo Gonyer; brothers: Jerry and Tom Julien; sisters: Betty Wilkinson and Jean Boney.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.

All arrangements have been entrusted to SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.