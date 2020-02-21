Mary Katherine Baird, 72, of McComb, passed away at 11:53pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020, surrounded by her family at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay after a 3-year battle with cancer.

She was born on January 16, 1948, in Bowling Green to the late Robert and Lydia (Trimble) Wright. She married Danny Baird 51 years ago on May 10, 1969, and he survives.

Mary is also survived by her daughters: Stephanie (David) Davis of Findlay, and Lisa Williams of McComb; her son, Jason Baird of McComb; her brothers: Roger Wright of Hoytville, and Ronnie Wright of McComb; her sister, Carolyn Kline of McComb; her grandchildren: Danielle, Anthony, Deven, and Abbie; and her great-granddaughter, Saphire.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held for 3 hours (1:00-4:00pm) prior to the service. Pastor Jim Baney will officiate.

A private family burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Patient Services, Findlay. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.