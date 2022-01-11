North Baltimore, Ohio

Mary Kay Russell Hosler, 72 of North Baltimore passed away at Riverside Hospital on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

She was born in Mansfield, Ohio on March 11, 1949 to the late Robert and Maxine (Hout) Russell. She is survived by two sisters, Marcia Russell and Jill Bower; two nephews, Nathan Bower and Daniel (Ariel) Bower; a niece, Kristy (Curtis) Schroeder and seven great-nieces and great-nephews, Lauren, David, Samuel, Lizzy, Mackenzie, Braden and Tenley.

Kay was a 1967 graduate of Cory-Rawson High School and retired from Bowling Green State University, in food service and custodial, following 30 years of service. She enjoyed hosting get-togethers, cooking, camping, crafts and always loved to be around people. In recent years, she enjoyed many trips to “Amish country”.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jenera with Pastor Steven Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be held for one hour (10:00am-11:00am) prior to the service Friday at the church. Memorials can be made to the Women of the Church at St. Paul Lutheran Church and online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. The family requests that friends and guests please wear face coverings and practice social distancing.