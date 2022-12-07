Mary (Krontz) Zeltner was born April 25, 1935, in North Baltimore Ohio to Virgil and Helen Krontz. She passed at the Lakes Of Monclova on November 21, 2022.

Mary Ann married Charles Zeltner, and they raised their family of 3 girls in Northwood, OH. Mary Ann was a loving wife, a wonderful mother, and a proud grandma. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years, and she loved working with children. She worked in the school in the kitchen for many years, which fulfilled her love of children as well as her love of cooking. Later she volunteered at the school to help children learn to read. Mary Ann also cooked for Wolf Creek Sportsman Club for a number of years and volunteered in the kitchen of the Rossford Senior Center. She loved being in the kitchen and also canned much of the produce she grew. MaryAnn worked in retail for much of her life, usually being promoted to management positions. She ran Mary Ann’s Flea Market for several years, as well. She also very much-loved working on the board of elections for many years.

Mary Ann was a fun-loving woman who enjoyed expressing herself with hair dyed in various colors while having her nails done in wild and creative ways. She enjoyed crafting, cross stitch and embroidery, and in later years she became a regular participant in crafts at the Lakes of Monclova, amazing everyone with her creativity. She enjoyed reading, as well as playing Bingo and she loved almost all types of animals. She raised parakeets, cats, dogs, chickens, ducks, goats, rabbits, and even a pig at her Northwood home. Nothing made her happier than being surrounded by pets or children.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Helen Krontz, Daughter Mary Lou Meek, Sisters Ruth Smith, Sal Baird, and Eileen Fee, as well as her brother James Krontz and great granddaughter Brianna Meek. She has left behind her husband Charles Zeltner, Daughters Melody (Paul) Godfrey, Cathy Zeltner and son-in-law James Meek. She also left behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren as well as many, many friends.