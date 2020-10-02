NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Oct. 2018 Update
March 2020
Briar Hill Health Update
May 2019
January Start with us
BVH March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Sheriff 2020 Rail
Weekly Specials
Logo Panel April 2017
Bowlus for Commish 2020

Masked Hero Geochase

Experience a self-guided adventure in the parks. Throughout October, a new challenge will be presented in a different park each week. Watch a new video on Wood County Park District’s social media to learn about that week’s challenge.

Embark on a hero’s adventure, tracking a villain’s path and thwarting their diabolical plans to ruin nature! Using your smartphone, “chase” our virtual villain by discovering one coordinate clue to the next within the park, eventually leading to your success, your reward, and saving the day! Complete all four Geochases for a greater reward!

This is a free opportunity. Registration is not requested.

October 5-11 at W. W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

October 12-18 at Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner

October 19-25 at Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood

October 26-31 at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Share your adventure by tagging the Wood County Park District on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with photos of your masked hero. Complete the Geochase on your own time within the week for each park’s course.

Wood County Park District parks and preserves are free and open daily to all from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website