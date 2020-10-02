Masked Hero Geochase

Experience a self-guided adventure in the parks. Throughout October, a new challenge will be presented in a different park each week. Watch a new video on Wood County Park District’s social media to learn about that week’s challenge.

Embark on a hero’s adventure, tracking a villain’s path and thwarting their diabolical plans to ruin nature! Using your smartphone, “chase” our virtual villain by discovering one coordinate clue to the next within the park, eventually leading to your success, your reward, and saving the day! Complete all four Geochases for a greater reward!

This is a free opportunity. Registration is not requested.

October 5-11 at W. W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

October 12-18 at Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner

October 19-25 at Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood

October 26-31 at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Share your adventure by tagging the Wood County Park District on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with photos of your masked hero. Complete the Geochase on your own time within the week for each park’s course.

Wood County Park District parks and preserves are free and open daily to all from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.