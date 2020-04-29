MASKS REQUIRED TO ENTER WOOD COUNTY GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS

BOWLING GREEN, OH – April 28, 2020 – The Wood County Commissioners, Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote, and Ted Bowlus, in cooperation with the County Elected Officials, offer the following reminder:

Effective Wednesday, April 29, 2020, all people entering the Courthouse Complex and all Wood County Buildings are required to wear a mask, scarf, or other covering on their face prior to entering. Please be prepared for this. Wood County is unable to provide masks to visitors. Masks shall be worn in all public areas of all buildings, and social distancing of at least 6 feet shall be maintained. Additionally, all visitors will have their temperature taken and be asked several health questions before being permitted to proceed. If they have a fever greater than 100 degrees, they must wait while a representative of the office they wish to visit is contacted.

As Wood County Offices and Departments work to comply with the Governor’s re-opening plan, we still recommend that visitors Please Call Before You Come – Access to many County offices and departments is restricted. To obtain phone numbers to County offices and departments, please access the County website: www.co.wood.oh.us To obtain information by phone, please call (419)354-9000 or 1-866-860-4140 (toll free).

Wood County Landfill – The Public Drop-off area of the Wood County Landfill will reopen on Friday, May 1, 2020. This area has been closed since the Governor issued the Shelter-in-Place Order. All people coming to do business at the Landfill are required to wear a mask, scarf, or covering on their face while at the payment window. Please be prepared with your own mask.

For additional information, please contact Andrew S. Kalmar, Wood County Administrator.