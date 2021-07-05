Master Summer with an Apple and Mandarin Macaroni Salad

(Family Features) Skip boring dishes and instead dive into a sweet, satisfying macaroni salad that’s perfect for enjoying al fresco.
With fresh ingredients and appetizing flavor, this Apple and Mandarin Macaroni Salad is more than just a side – it’s a meal on its own. Grilled chicken breast is complemented by mandarin oranges and the sophisticated sweetness and crisp texture of Envy apples. Named America’s No. 1 apple for taste, crispness, aroma and appearance, according to an independent sensory test by Forward Agency, the apples are a delightful way to enhance your favorite dishes.
This recipe calls for firing up the grill to cook chicken to juicy perfection, mixing your own homemade macaroni salad and dicing up a beautiful apple, making it an ideal dinner option for summer evenings at home.
Apple and Mandarin Macaroni Salad
- 2 thinly sliced chicken breasts
- 1/2 package cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot
- 1 lemon, zest only
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 can (10.7 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained, juice reserved
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 20 turns fresh cracked pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
- water
- 1/2 pound macaroni
- 1 Envy apple, diced
- Allow chicken breasts to sit at room temperature 20 minutes.
- Mash softened cream cheese, Greek yogurt, chopped shallot, lemon zest, lemon juice, 3 tablespoons reserved mandarin juice, chopped parsley, salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Preheat grill or saute pan to high heat. Season chicken breasts with drizzle of olive oil, salt and pepper, to taste.
- Grill chicken breasts until internal temperature reaches 165 F. If using saute pan, cook 2 minutes on each side then finish in 400 F oven 5-10 minutes. Allow chicken to cool then dice into small chunks.
- Bring medium or large pot of salted water to boil. Add macaroni and cook until tender. Drain and pour hot noodles into large mixing bowl.
- Gently stir in cream cheese mixture until noodles are well coated. Let cool slightly.
- Add diced chicken, apples and mandarin oranges; stir to combine. Serve warm or chill in refrigerator to serve cold.
