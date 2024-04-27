North Baltimore, Ohio

April 27, 2024 3:37 am

Matthes Awarded Doctor of Chiropractic Degree

Henry Matthes IV Awarded Doctor of Chiropractic degree from National University of Health Sciences
 
LOMBARD, Ill. (April 23, 2024) – In a commencement ceremony held April 19, Henry Matthes IV of North Baltimore received the Doctor of Chiropractic degree from National University of Health Sciences. 
 
“We are very proud of Henry Matthes IV, as National University’s Doctor of Chiropractic program is one of the most demanding of its kind,” says President Joseph Stiefel of National University.
 
National University of Health Sciences, a not-for-profit educational institution with locations in Illinois and Florida, offers a wide range of degrees in health sciences, including degrees in chiropractic and naturopathic medicine, acupuncture, and biomedical sciences.
Congratulations to Dr. Henry Matthes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hank is a 2016 graduate of North Baltimore High School. He shared with TheNBXpress ” I plan to practice locally so that I can serve North Baltimore and the surrounding area.”

 

Source: National Univ. of Health Sciences

Photo: Facebook, with permission

