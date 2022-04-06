MATTHEW OESTREICH ANNOUNCES WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the first half 2022 settlement.

A total of $137,885,611 was collected and distributed including $3,070,344 for special assessments. In addition $9,330,364 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,488,627 in non-business credit, $1,195,184 in owner occupied credit, and $1,646,552 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties.

Wood County currently maintains over 76,000 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages.

Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments. Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.

Totals for the first half revenue distribution are as follows:



WOOD COUNTY

4,644,398

REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER

790,720

COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION

598,841

COUNTY SEWER, WATERLINE PROJECTS, AND SOLAR

40,166

MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY

63,088

BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

11,479,138

ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION & MENTAL HEALTH BOARD



4,656,739

PARK DISTRICT

1,707,034

COMMITTEE ON AGING

1,811,340

BOARD OF HEALTH

922,527

HISTORICAL CENTER

98,798

JOB & FAMILY SERVICES

1,664,361

WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND

169,207

TOWNSHIPS

13,053,806

MUNICIPALITIES

10,853,331

SCHOOLS

85,332,116