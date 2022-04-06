North Baltimore, Ohio

April 6, 2022 3:11 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update
Administrative Assistant
3 panel GIF
Logo
March 2020
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
2022.03.25 Update website
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials
Ol’ Jenny

MATTHEW OESTREICH ANNOUNCES WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

 

 

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the first half 2022 settlement. 

A total of $137,885,611 was collected and distributed including $3,070,344 for special assessments.  In addition $9,330,364 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,488,627 in non-business credit, $1,195,184 in owner occupied credit, and $1,646,552 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties.   

Wood County currently maintains over 76,000 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages. 

Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments.  Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.

Totals for the first half revenue distribution are as follows:


WOOD COUNTY


        4,644,398


REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER


           790,720


COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION


           598,841


COUNTY SEWER, WATERLINE PROJECTS, AND SOLAR


             40,166


MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY


              63,088


BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES


          11,479,138


ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION &

    MENTAL HEALTH BOARD



4,656,739


PARK DISTRICT


1,707,034


COMMITTEE ON AGING


1,811,340


BOARD OF HEALTH


922,527


HISTORICAL CENTER


98,798


JOB & FAMILY SERVICES


1,664,361


WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND


169,207


TOWNSHIPS


13,053,806


MUNICIPALITIES


10,853,331


SCHOOLS


85,332,116

 

Townships

 

Municipalities

 

Bloom 

414,510

Bairdstown

5,603

Center

171,074

Bloomdale

18,033

Freedom

359,149

Bowling Green

2,248,175

Grand Rapids

157,478

Bradner

61,345

Henry

983,072

Custar

19,933

Jackson

186,622

Cygnet

7,788

Lake

1,763,944

Fostoria

79,000

Liberty

93,662

Grand Rapids

55,313

Middleton

1,233,140

Haskins

123,182

Milton

272,451

Hoytville

10,180

Montgomery

192,784

Jerry City

8,745

Perry

240,010

Luckey

63,355

Perrysburg

4,512,358

Millbury

51,756

Plain

138,200

Milton Center

3,490

Portage

114,794

North Baltimore

213,177

Troy

605,644

Northwood

289,071

Washington

171,817

Pemberville

27,287

Webster

151,753

Perrysburg

3,620,896

Weston

148,970

Portage

11,695

NW Wood Co. EMS

365,112

Risingsun

42,641

Central Jt Fire District

107,500

Rossford

1,498,578

Mid County EMS

394,689

Tontogany

10,540

Southeast Ambulance

275,072

Walbridge

63,106

 

13,053,806

Wayne

58,303

  

West Millgrove

13,162

SCHOOLS

 

Weston

47,935

Anthony Wayne

731,121

TARTA

142,638

Bowling Green

12,860,548

Seneca County Health

2,485

Eastwood

4,991,180

Wood County Library

585,136

Elmwood

4,012,725

Rossford Library

189,544

Fostoria

954,655

Way Library

744,107

Gibsonburg

21,638

N Baltimore Library

109,070

Lake

5,916,022

Kaubisch Library

10,641

Lakota

651,294

Pemberville Library

138,245

McComb

431,395

Wayne Library

144,559

North Baltimore

2,630,515

Weston Library

134,616

Northwood

3,779,620

 

  10,853,331 

Otsego

3,370,133

  

Patrick Henry

51,668

  

Perrysburg

26,723,781

  

Rossford

12,530,528

  

Four County

5,306

  

Penta County

5,596,140

  

Vanguard

73,846

  
 

85,332,116

  

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website