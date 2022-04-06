MATTHEW OESTREICH ANNOUNCES WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the first half 2022 settlement.
A total of $137,885,611 was collected and distributed including $3,070,344 for special assessments. In addition $9,330,364 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,488,627 in non-business credit, $1,195,184 in owner occupied credit, and $1,646,552 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties.
Wood County currently maintains over 76,000 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages.
Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments. Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.
Totals for the first half revenue distribution are as follows:
WOOD COUNTY
4,644,398
REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER
790,720
COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION
598,841
COUNTY SEWER, WATERLINE PROJECTS, AND SOLAR
40,166
MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY
63,088
BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES
11,479,138
ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION &
MENTAL HEALTH BOARD
4,656,739
PARK DISTRICT
1,707,034
COMMITTEE ON AGING
1,811,340
BOARD OF HEALTH
922,527
HISTORICAL CENTER
98,798
JOB & FAMILY SERVICES
1,664,361
WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND
169,207
TOWNSHIPS
13,053,806
MUNICIPALITIES
10,853,331
SCHOOLS
85,332,116
Townships
Municipalities
Bloom
414,510
Bairdstown
5,603
Center
171,074
Bloomdale
18,033
Freedom
359,149
Bowling Green
2,248,175
Grand Rapids
157,478
Bradner
61,345
Henry
983,072
Custar
19,933
Jackson
186,622
Cygnet
7,788
Lake
1,763,944
Fostoria
79,000
Liberty
93,662
Grand Rapids
55,313
Middleton
1,233,140
Haskins
123,182
Milton
272,451
Hoytville
10,180
Montgomery
192,784
Jerry City
8,745
Perry
240,010
Luckey
63,355
Perrysburg
4,512,358
Millbury
51,756
Plain
138,200
Milton Center
3,490
Portage
114,794
North Baltimore
213,177
Troy
605,644
Northwood
289,071
Washington
171,817
Pemberville
27,287
Webster
151,753
Perrysburg
3,620,896
Weston
148,970
Portage
11,695
NW Wood Co. EMS
365,112
Risingsun
42,641
Central Jt Fire District
107,500
Rossford
1,498,578
Mid County EMS
394,689
Tontogany
10,540
Southeast Ambulance
275,072
Walbridge
63,106
13,053,806
Wayne
58,303
West Millgrove
13,162
SCHOOLS
Weston
47,935
Anthony Wayne
731,121
TARTA
142,638
Bowling Green
12,860,548
Seneca County Health
2,485
Eastwood
4,991,180
Wood County Library
585,136
Elmwood
4,012,725
Rossford Library
189,544
Fostoria
954,655
Way Library
744,107
Gibsonburg
21,638
N Baltimore Library
109,070
Lake
5,916,022
Kaubisch Library
10,641
Lakota
651,294
Pemberville Library
138,245
McComb
431,395
Wayne Library
144,559
North Baltimore
2,630,515
Weston Library
134,616
Northwood
3,779,620
10,853,331
Otsego
3,370,133
Patrick Henry
51,668
Perrysburg
26,723,781
Rossford
12,530,528
Four County
5,306
Penta County
5,596,140
Vanguard
73,846
85,332,116