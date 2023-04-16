North Baltimore, Ohio

April 16, 2023

MATTHEW OESTREICH ANNOUNCES WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the first half 2023 settlement.  A total of $139,821,818 was collected and distributed including $2,923,763 for special assessments.  In addition $9,329,810 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,524,262 in non-business credit, $1,211,154 in owner occupied credit, and $1,594,394 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties.    

Wood County currently maintains over 76,000 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages.  Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments.  Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.

            Totals for the first half revenue distribution are as follows:     

                       

 

WOOD COUNTY

 

        4,686,470

 

REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER

 

           812,409

 

COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION

 

           677,002

 

COUNTY SEWER, WATERLINE PROJECTS, AND SOLAR

 

             40,000

 

MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY

 

              61,445

 

BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

 

          12,450,128

 

ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION &

    MENTAL HEALTH BOARD

 

 

4,681,331

 

PARK DISTRICT

 

1,715,741

 

COMMITTEE ON AGING

 

1,844,041

 

BOARD OF HEALTH

 

926,757

 

HISTORICAL CENTER

 

99,504

 

JOB & FAMILY SERVICES

 

2,230,471

 

WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND

 

145,455

 

TOWNSHIPS

 

13,303,595

 

MUNICIPALITIES

 

10,532,334

 

SCHOOLS

 

85,615,135

Above: Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the first half 2023 settlement

Townships

 

Municipalities

 

Bloom

412,857

Bairdstown

6,357

Center

169,799

Bloomdale

17,440

Freedom

401,212

Bowling Green

2,210,533

Grand Rapids

158,586

Bradner

59,399

Henry

1,061,166

Custar

11,285

Jackson

184,527

Cygnet

7,718

Lake

1,864,001

Fostoria

80,769

Liberty

94,945

Grand Rapids

55,850

Middleton

1,229,410

Haskins

123,451

Milton

275,422

Hoytville

9,963

Montgomery

203,925

Jerry City

9,087

Perry

243,876

Luckey

62,866

Perrysburg

4,523,694

Millbury

53,195

Plain

145,554

Milton Center

3,944

Portage

119,305

North Baltimore

235,510

Troy

571,007

Northwood

261,753

Washington

176,556

Pemberville

25,049

Webster

141,087

Perrysburg

3,592,110

Weston

155,167

Portage

14,319

NW Wood Co. EMS

369,944

Risingsun

42,968

Central Jt Fire District

110,788

Rossford

1,386,777

Mid County EMS

404,042

Tontogany

11,502

Southeast Ambulance

286,724

Walbridge

65,355

 

13,303,595

Wayne

58,719

  

West Millgrove

8,674

SCHOOLS

 

Weston

46,556

Anthony Wayne

763,124

Seneca County Health

2,545

Bowling Green

12,908,055

Wood County Library

592,307

Eastwood

4,702,299

Rossford Library

193,220

Elmwood

4,019,817

Way Library

748,833

Fostoria

955,658

N Baltimore Library

113,317

Gibsonburg

20,948

Kaubisch Library

10,608

Lake

6,223,791

Pemberville Library

131,318

Lakota

716,289

Wayne Library

144,860

McComb

387,967

Weston Library

134,175

North Baltimore

2,813,445

 

  10,532,334

Northwood

3,773,551

  

Otsego

3,302,304

  

Patrick Henry

51,546

  

Perrysburg

27,152,244

  

Rossford

12,126,236

  

Four County

5,267

  

Penta County

5,614,690

  

Vanguard

77,906

  
 

85,615,135

  

Townships, Municipalities, Libraries, Schools 

 

 

