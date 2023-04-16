MATTHEW OESTREICH ANNOUNCES WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the first half 2023 settlement. A total of $139,821,818 was collected and distributed including $2,923,763 for special assessments. In addition $9,329,810 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,524,262 in non-business credit, $1,211,154 in owner occupied credit, and $1,594,394 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties.
Wood County currently maintains over 76,000 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages. Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments. Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.
Totals for the first half revenue distribution are as follows:
WOOD COUNTY
4,686,470
REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER
812,409
COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION
677,002
COUNTY SEWER, WATERLINE PROJECTS, AND SOLAR
40,000
MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY
61,445
BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES
12,450,128
ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION &
MENTAL HEALTH BOARD
4,681,331
PARK DISTRICT
1,715,741
COMMITTEE ON AGING
1,844,041
BOARD OF HEALTH
926,757
HISTORICAL CENTER
99,504
JOB & FAMILY SERVICES
2,230,471
WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND
145,455
TOWNSHIPS
13,303,595
MUNICIPALITIES
10,532,334
SCHOOLS
85,615,135
Above: Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the first half 2023 settlement
Townships
Municipalities
Bloom
412,857
Bairdstown
6,357
Center
169,799
Bloomdale
17,440
Freedom
401,212
Bowling Green
2,210,533
Grand Rapids
158,586
Bradner
59,399
Henry
1,061,166
Custar
11,285
Jackson
184,527
Cygnet
7,718
Lake
1,864,001
Fostoria
80,769
Liberty
94,945
Grand Rapids
55,850
Middleton
1,229,410
Haskins
123,451
Milton
275,422
Hoytville
9,963
Montgomery
203,925
Jerry City
9,087
Perry
243,876
Luckey
62,866
Perrysburg
4,523,694
Millbury
53,195
Plain
145,554
Milton Center
3,944
Portage
119,305
North Baltimore
235,510
Troy
571,007
Northwood
261,753
Washington
176,556
Pemberville
25,049
Webster
141,087
Perrysburg
3,592,110
Weston
155,167
Portage
14,319
NW Wood Co. EMS
369,944
Risingsun
42,968
Central Jt Fire District
110,788
Rossford
1,386,777
Mid County EMS
404,042
Tontogany
11,502
Southeast Ambulance
286,724
Walbridge
65,355
13,303,595
Wayne
58,719
West Millgrove
8,674
SCHOOLS
Weston
46,556
Anthony Wayne
763,124
Seneca County Health
2,545
Bowling Green
12,908,055
Wood County Library
592,307
Eastwood
4,702,299
Rossford Library
193,220
Elmwood
4,019,817
Way Library
748,833
Fostoria
955,658
N Baltimore Library
113,317
Gibsonburg
20,948
Kaubisch Library
10,608
Lake
6,223,791
Pemberville Library
131,318
Lakota
716,289
Wayne Library
144,860
McComb
387,967
Weston Library
134,175
North Baltimore
2,813,445
10,532,334
Northwood
3,773,551
Otsego
3,302,304
Patrick Henry
51,546
Perrysburg
27,152,244
Rossford
12,126,236
Four County
5,267
Penta County
5,614,690
Vanguard
77,906
85,615,135
Townships, Municipalities, Libraries, Schools