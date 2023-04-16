MATTHEW OESTREICH ANNOUNCES WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the first half 2023 settlement. A total of $139,821,818 was collected and distributed including $2,923,763 for special assessments. In addition $9,329,810 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,524,262 in non-business credit, $1,211,154 in owner occupied credit, and $1,594,394 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties.



Wood County currently maintains over 76,000 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages. Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments. Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.

Totals for the first half revenue distribution are as follows:

WOOD COUNTY 4,686,470 REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER 812,409 COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION 677,002 COUNTY SEWER, WATERLINE PROJECTS, AND SOLAR 40,000 MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY 61,445 BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES 12,450,128 ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION & MENTAL HEALTH BOARD 4,681,331 PARK DISTRICT 1,715,741 COMMITTEE ON AGING 1,844,041 BOARD OF HEALTH 926,757 HISTORICAL CENTER 99,504 JOB & FAMILY SERVICES 2,230,471 WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND 145,455 TOWNSHIPS 13,303,595 MUNICIPALITIES 10,532,334 SCHOOLS 85,615,135

Above: Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the first half 2023 settlement

Townships Municipalities Bloom 412,857 Bairdstown 6,357 Center 169,799 Bloomdale 17,440 Freedom 401,212 Bowling Green 2,210,533 Grand Rapids 158,586 Bradner 59,399 Henry 1,061,166 Custar 11,285 Jackson 184,527 Cygnet 7,718 Lake 1,864,001 Fostoria 80,769 Liberty 94,945 Grand Rapids 55,850 Middleton 1,229,410 Haskins 123,451 Milton 275,422 Hoytville 9,963 Montgomery 203,925 Jerry City 9,087 Perry 243,876 Luckey 62,866 Perrysburg 4,523,694 Millbury 53,195 Plain 145,554 Milton Center 3,944 Portage 119,305 North Baltimore 235,510 Troy 571,007 Northwood 261,753 Washington 176,556 Pemberville 25,049 Webster 141,087 Perrysburg 3,592,110 Weston 155,167 Portage 14,319 NW Wood Co. EMS 369,944 Risingsun 42,968 Central Jt Fire District 110,788 Rossford 1,386,777 Mid County EMS 404,042 Tontogany 11,502 Southeast Ambulance 286,724 Walbridge 65,355 13,303,595 Wayne 58,719 West Millgrove 8,674 SCHOOLS Weston 46,556 Anthony Wayne 763,124 Seneca County Health 2,545 Bowling Green 12,908,055 Wood County Library 592,307 Eastwood 4,702,299 Rossford Library 193,220 Elmwood 4,019,817 Way Library 748,833 Fostoria 955,658 N Baltimore Library 113,317 Gibsonburg 20,948 Kaubisch Library 10,608 Lake 6,223,791 Pemberville Library 131,318 Lakota 716,289 Wayne Library 144,860 McComb 387,967 Weston Library 134,175 North Baltimore 2,813,445 10,532,334 Northwood 3,773,551 Otsego 3,302,304 Patrick Henry 51,546 Perrysburg 27,152,244 Rossford 12,126,236 Four County 5,267 Penta County 5,614,690 Vanguard 77,906 85,615,135

Townships, Municipalities, Libraries, Schools