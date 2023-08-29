MATTHEW OESTREICH ANNOUNCES WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the second half 2023 settlement. A total of $103,624,587 was collected and distributed including $1,811,533 for special assessments. In addition $9,321,997 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,508,185 in non-business credit, $1,212,221 in owner occupied credit, and $1,601,591 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties. Wood County currently maintains over 76,000 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages. Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments. Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.
Totals for the second half revenue distribution are as follows:
WOOD COUNTY
3,397,312
REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER
514,549
COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION
347,201
MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY
49,548
BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES
8,967,766
ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION &
MENTAL HEALTH BOARD
3,419,661
PARK DISTRICT
1,237,494
COMMITTEE ON AGING
1,346,264
BOARD OF HEALTH
688,683
HISTORICAL CENTER
72,288
JOB & FAMILY SERVICES
1,608,747
WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND
105,111
TOWNSHIPS
9,783,135
MUNICIPALITIES
8,353,620
SCHOOLS
63,733,208
Townships
Municipalities
Bloom
146,511
Bairdstown
3,297
Center
120,773
Bloomdale
12,846
Freedom
291,119
Bowling Green
1,561,708
Grand Rapids
104,527
Bradner
37,142
Henry
774,232
Custar
4,614
Jackson
61,246
Cygnet
5,146
Lake
1,475,325
Fostoria
62,052
Liberty
63,177
Grand Rapids
37,960
Middleton
987,070
Haskins
109,836
Milton
84,247
Hoytville
7,848
Montgomery
136,756
Jerry City
6,117
Perry
103,609
Luckey
49,345
Perrysburg
3,559,047
Millbury
41,792
Plain
112,053
Milton Center
1,952
Portage
84,442
North Baltimore
184,697
Troy
479,131
Northwood
122,746
Washington
131,289
Pemberville
18,947
Webster
106,295
Perrysburg
3,075,350
Weston
107,760
Portage
9,995
NW Wood Co. EMS
272,402
Risingsun
29,750
Central Jt Fire District
77,988
Rossford
1,273,094
Mid County EMS
301,468
Tontogany
8,854
Southeast Ambulance
202,669
Walbridge
51,580
9,783,135
Wayne
46,157
West Millgrove
4,672
SCHOOLS
Weston
33,160
Anthony Wayne
630,321
Seneca County Health
1,965
Bowling Green
8,200,222
Wood County Library
426,274
Eastwood
3,718,055
Rossford Library
142,848
Elmwood
1,358,162
Way Library
641,442
Fostoria
682,413
N Baltimore Library
63,727
Gibsonburg
19,603
Kaubisch Library
8,031
Lake
5,008,369
Pemberville Library
103,879
Lakota
463,725
Wayne Library
62,433
McComb
155,728
Weston Library
102,363
North Baltimore
1,489,473
8,353,620
Northwood
2,865,838
Otsego
2,481,690
Patrick Henry
29,932
Perrysburg
23,015,991
Rossford
9,459,452
Four County
3,113
Penta County
4,098,822
Vanguard
52,300
63,733,208