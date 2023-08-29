MATTHEW OESTREICH ANNOUNCES WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the second half 2023 settlement. A total of $103,624,587 was collected and distributed including $1,811,533 for special assessments. In addition $9,321,997 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,508,185 in non-business credit, $1,212,221 in owner occupied credit, and $1,601,591 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties. Wood County currently maintains over 76,000 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages. Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments. Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.

Totals for the second half revenue distribution are as follows:

WOOD COUNTY 3,397,312 REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER 514,549 COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION 347,201 MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY 49,548 BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES 8,967,766 ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION & MENTAL HEALTH BOARD 3,419,661 PARK DISTRICT 1,237,494 COMMITTEE ON AGING 1,346,264 BOARD OF HEALTH 688,683 HISTORICAL CENTER 72,288 JOB & FAMILY SERVICES 1,608,747 WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND 105,111 TOWNSHIPS 9,783,135 MUNICIPALITIES 8,353,620 SCHOOLS 63,733,208