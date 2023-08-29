North Baltimore, Ohio

August 29, 2023

MATTHEW OESTREICH ANNOUNCES WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

            Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the second half 2023 settlement.  A total of $103,624,587 was collected and distributed including $1,811,533 for special assessments.  In addition $9,321,997 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $6,508,185 in non-business credit, $1,212,221 in owner occupied credit, and $1,601,591 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties.    Wood County currently maintains over 76,000 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages.  Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments.  Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.

            Totals for the second half revenue distribution are as follows:

                       

 

WOOD COUNTY

 

        3,397,312

 

REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER

 

           514,549

 

COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION

 

           347,201

 

MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY

 

              49,548

 

BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

 

           8,967,766

 

ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION &

    MENTAL HEALTH BOARD

 

 

3,419,661

 

PARK DISTRICT

 

1,237,494

 

COMMITTEE ON AGING

 

1,346,264

 

BOARD OF HEALTH

 

688,683

 

HISTORICAL CENTER

 

72,288

 

JOB & FAMILY SERVICES

 

1,608,747

 

WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND

 

105,111

 

TOWNSHIPS

 

9,783,135

 

MUNICIPALITIES

 

8,353,620

 

SCHOOLS

 

63,733,208

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Townships

 

Municipalities

 

Bloom

146,511

Bairdstown

3,297

Center

120,773

Bloomdale

12,846

Freedom

291,119

Bowling Green

1,561,708

Grand Rapids

104,527

Bradner

37,142

Henry

774,232

Custar

4,614

Jackson

61,246

Cygnet

5,146

Lake

1,475,325

Fostoria

62,052

Liberty

63,177

Grand Rapids

37,960

Middleton

987,070

Haskins

109,836

Milton

84,247

Hoytville

7,848

Montgomery

136,756

Jerry City

6,117

Perry

103,609

Luckey

49,345

Perrysburg

3,559,047

Millbury

41,792

Plain

112,053

Milton Center

1,952

Portage

84,442

North Baltimore

184,697

Troy

479,131

Northwood

122,746

Washington

131,289

Pemberville

18,947

Webster

106,295

Perrysburg

3,075,350

Weston

107,760

Portage

9,995

NW Wood Co. EMS

272,402

Risingsun

29,750

Central Jt Fire District

77,988

Rossford

1,273,094

Mid County EMS

301,468

Tontogany

8,854

Southeast Ambulance

202,669

Walbridge

51,580

 

9,783,135

Wayne

46,157

  

West Millgrove

4,672

SCHOOLS

 

Weston

33,160

Anthony Wayne

630,321

Seneca County Health

1,965

Bowling Green

8,200,222

Wood County Library

426,274

Eastwood

3,718,055

Rossford Library

142,848

Elmwood

1,358,162

Way Library

641,442

Fostoria

682,413

N Baltimore Library

63,727

Gibsonburg

19,603

Kaubisch Library

8,031

Lake

5,008,369

Pemberville Library

103,879

Lakota

463,725

Wayne Library

62,433

McComb

155,728

Weston Library

102,363

North Baltimore

1,489,473

 

  8,353,620

Northwood

2,865,838

  

Otsego

2,481,690

  

Patrick Henry

29,932

  

Perrysburg

23,015,991

  

Rossford

9,459,452

  

Four County

3,113

  

Penta County

4,098,822

  

Vanguard

52,300

  
 

63,733,208

  

 

