Maxine Hudson,93

Maxine Hudson died December 8, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on February 7, 1927 to Etta Belle (Northrup) and William Wilson (Jack) Dulaney of Hammansburg.





She graduated from North Baltimore high school in 1945 and from Bowling Green State University in 1949. She taught business education at Cygnet High School from 1949-1953 and Port Clinton High School from 1953-1957. On June 9, 1957 she married Carl E. Hudson in Cygnet and they operated Carl’s Restaurant until October of 1984. Maxine was well known for her delicious pies, making up to a dozen a day for the restaurant. Carl passed away June 14, 1985. After Carl’s death she went to work as the secretary for the Dean of the College of Technology at Bowling Green State University, retiring June 30, 1994.



Surviving Maxine are two daughters: Vicky (John) Stozich of McComb, and Debbie (Craig) Vickio of Marysville, OH. Five grandchildren: Brian (Tricia) Stozich, of Van Buren, OH Kevin Stozich,of Findlay, OH, Megan (Ben) Ehlert, and Sarah (Darin) Hurst, both of Marysville, OH, and Beth Vickio, Columbus, OH. Three great grandchildren: Kylee and Hannah Hurst and Evelyn Stozich. She is also survived by a sister, Donna Jean Soule of Tampa, FL.



After Carl’s death Maxine and Vicky became very interested in genealogy and Maxine volunteered many years for the Hancock and Wood County Genealogy societies. She was membership secretary for Hancock Co, helped with many publications for Wood Co and also wrote a book titled, “How I remember Hammansburg”.



Maxine is a direct descendant of Benjamin Cox who was the first permanent white settler in Hancock Co. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), First Families of both Wood and Hancock Counties, life member of NEA, member of Wood County Genealogical Society, and a member of the Morris Chapter of Eastern Star.



Due to Covid-19 services will be private with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Bowling Green. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Faith United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 203, Cygnet, Ohio 43413 or Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.