On Saturday, May 1, 2021, the May Day Daisy Bomber will make 321 FREE daisies available for North Baltimore villagers to take and place as they desire. This is enough to install 107 batches of three daisies, suggested as one each of small, medium, and tall.

The daisies will be available along the walkway in front of the Wolfe Community Room at the North Baltimore Public Library.

Brighten someone’s day!