May Programs in the Wood Co. Parks

May Programs in the Parks

All Community:

Stargazing with the Toledo Astronomical Association

Saturday, May 11; 8 pm – 12 am

Beaver Creek Preserve, 23028 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids

See stars, nebula and more with the Toledo Astronomical Association. Feel free to bring a chair and

blanket. This program is free and open to all, no need to register. All events are weather dependent

and may be cancelled with prior notice. Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ToledoAstro for updates. No Registration.

Spring Nature Tram Tours

Tuesday, May 14;

11:00 am – 12:30 pm and 1:30 – 3 pm

Black Swamp Preserve: Maple Street Area, 1014 S. Maple Street, Bowling Green

Take a leisurely ride down the Slippery Elm Trail to Rudolph, Ohio to enjoy the spring time sights and

sounds. Tram is open sided so dress appropriately. Two sessions available.

Leader Bill Hoefflin and Emma Taylor. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Corn Planting

Tuesday, May 14; 10 am – 4 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Learn about the process of planting corn on the farm as it would have been done during the Depression-

era. Leader: Chris Dauer. No Registration.

Family Open Bouldering

Wednesday, May 22; 6 – 9 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Visit anytime between 6:00 and 9:00 pm to do some low-level rock climbing! Staff will be on hand to

provide tips and demonstrate how parents can be a safety spotter using provided crash pads.

Best for ages 5 and up. Leader: Craig Spicer. No Registration.

Adults:

Eco Explorers: Off Trail Discovery Series

Tuesday, May 7; 6 – 8:30 pm: Cricket Frog Cove, 14810 Freyman Road, Cygnet

Wednesday, May 15; 6 – 8:30 pm: Beaver Creek Preserve, 23028 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids

Thursday, May 23; 6 – 8:30 pm: Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

If you are up for challenging terrain, hostile woodland vegetation, and no amenities other than what

you bring with you, then join us as we explore the least travelled parts of the Wood County Parks.

There is no set agenda on how we will choose to explore. We may wander a half mile or 3 miles. There

will be spring wildflowers blooming so feel free to bring a camera. Leader: Bill Hoefflin

Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Early Cool Season Vegetables

Wednesday, May 15; 6 – 7 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Some plants are more tolerant to cold temperatures and can be planted early. Learn about growing early

cool-season vegetables like collards, kale, cabbage, radishes, lettuce, and potatoes along with succession

planting methods to ensure continued harvest. Leader: Michelle Wallace, Central State Extension

Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Backpacking Basics: Planning & Navigation

Wednesday, May 15; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and

confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. There are a ton of places to go and a plethora

of resources to help you get there. We’ll cover route planning and trail skills to help make your

adventure as safe, straightforward, and enjoyable as possible. Leader: Craig Spicer. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Springtime Floral Crown Making

Thursday, May 16; 6:30 – 8 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Channel your artistic spirit at this program! Choose from a range of foraged florals, greenery and accents

to weave an intricate crown. Weather permitting, we will go on an adventure to forage springtime

sprigs to add to our crowns. We’ll conclude the program by learning how to intertwine your chosen

goods to make a crown fit for a woodland fairy! Leader: Abigail Duncan. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Full Flower Moon Walk

Wednesday, May 22; 9 – 10 pm

William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville

Enjoy a gentle stroll under the Full Flower moon as we learn moon lore and look and listen for nocturnal

wildlife. No dogs permitted. Leader: Bill Hoefflin. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Slippery Elm Trail Bike Tour: Creatures of the S.E.T.

Friday, May 24; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Black Swamp Preserve, 1014 S. Maple Street, Bowling Green

Bikers and runners aren’t the only creatures that call the S.E.T. home! Join in on this no-drop (no

one “dropped” as a slow rider) bike ride and learn about the wildlife and habitats that surround the

Slippery Elm Trail. Ride pace average 12-15 mph. Black Swamp Preserve to Rudolph Bike Park and

back. 10-mile ride. Helmets are required to be worn by all riders. Contact program leader for additional

information. Leader: Craig Spicer. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Monthly Mindfulness

Saturday, May 25; 9:30 – 11 am

Bradner Nature Center, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist

and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood

County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and

nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Leader: Emma Taylor. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897