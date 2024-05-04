May Programs in the Wood Co. Parks

May Programs in the Parks
All Community:
Stargazing with the Toledo Astronomical Association
Saturday, May 11; 8 pm – 12 am
Beaver Creek Preserve, 23028 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids
See stars, nebula and more with the Toledo Astronomical Association. Feel free to bring a chair and
blanket. This program is free and open to all, no need to register. All events are weather dependent
and may be cancelled with prior notice. Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ToledoAstro for updates. No Registration.
Spring Nature Tram Tours
Tuesday, May 14;
11:00 am – 12:30 pm and 1:30 – 3 pm
Black Swamp Preserve: Maple Street Area, 1014 S. Maple Street, Bowling Green
Take a leisurely ride down the Slippery Elm Trail to Rudolph, Ohio to enjoy the spring time sights and
sounds. Tram is open sided so dress appropriately. Two sessions available.
Leader Bill Hoefflin and Emma Taylor. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Corn Planting
Tuesday, May 14; 10 am – 4 pm
Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green
Learn about the process of planting corn on the farm as it would have been done during the Depression-
era. Leader: Chris Dauer. No Registration.
Family Open Bouldering
Wednesday, May 22; 6 – 9 pm
Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg
Visit anytime between 6:00 and 9:00 pm to do some low-level rock climbing! Staff will be on hand to
provide tips and demonstrate how parents can be a safety spotter using provided crash pads.
Best for ages 5 and up. Leader: Craig Spicer. No Registration.
Adults:
Eco Explorers: Off Trail Discovery Series
Tuesday, May 7; 6 – 8:30 pm: Cricket Frog Cove, 14810 Freyman Road, Cygnet
Wednesday, May 15; 6 – 8:30 pm: Beaver Creek Preserve, 23028 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids
Thursday, May 23; 6 – 8:30 pm: Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg
If you are up for challenging terrain, hostile woodland vegetation, and no amenities other than what
you bring with you, then join us as we explore the least travelled parts of the Wood County Parks.
There is no set agenda on how we will choose to explore. We may wander a half mile or 3 miles. There
will be spring wildflowers blooming so feel free to bring a camera. Leader: Bill Hoefflin
Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Early Cool Season Vegetables
Wednesday, May 15; 6 – 7 pm
Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green
Some plants are more tolerant to cold temperatures and can be planted early. Learn about growing early
cool-season vegetables like collards, kale, cabbage, radishes, lettuce, and potatoes along with succession
planting methods to ensure continued harvest. Leader: Michelle Wallace, Central State Extension
Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Backpacking Basics: Planning & Navigation
Wednesday, May 15; 6:30 – 8:30 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg
Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and
confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. There are a ton of places to go and a plethora
of resources to help you get there. We’ll cover route planning and trail skills to help make your
adventure as safe, straightforward, and enjoyable as possible. Leader: Craig Spicer. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Springtime Floral Crown Making
Thursday, May 16; 6:30 – 8 pm
Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green
Channel your artistic spirit at this program! Choose from a range of foraged florals, greenery and accents
to weave an intricate crown. Weather permitting, we will go on an adventure to forage springtime
sprigs to add to our crowns. We’ll conclude the program by learning how to intertwine your chosen
goods to make a crown fit for a woodland fairy! Leader: Abigail Duncan. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Full Flower Moon Walk
Wednesday, May 22; 9 – 10 pm
William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville
Enjoy a gentle stroll under the Full Flower moon as we learn moon lore and look and listen for nocturnal
wildlife. No dogs permitted. Leader: Bill Hoefflin. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Slippery Elm Trail Bike Tour: Creatures of the S.E.T.
Friday, May 24; 6:30 – 8:30 pm
Black Swamp Preserve, 1014 S. Maple Street, Bowling Green
Bikers and runners aren’t the only creatures that call the S.E.T. home! Join in on this no-drop (no
one “dropped” as a slow rider) bike ride and learn about the wildlife and habitats that surround the
Slippery Elm Trail. Ride pace average 12-15 mph. Black Swamp Preserve to Rudolph Bike Park and
back. 10-mile ride. Helmets are required to be worn by all riders. Contact program leader for additional
information. Leader: Craig Spicer. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Monthly Mindfulness
Saturday, May 25; 9:30 – 11 am
Bradner Nature Center, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner
Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist
and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood
County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and
nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Leader: Emma Taylor. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897