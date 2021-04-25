May We Visit the Wood County Parks?

Saturday, May 22; 1:00 – 2:00 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Rd, Perrysburg
Free-play in nature is beneficial for a child’s mental, physical, and social development. Bring your child age 3-6 to the Nature Play Area and relearn play the natural way! A focused project, song, or activity serve as a guide to the children’s creativity, critical thinking, choice-challenges, and play! Please register participating child only. Adults must stay for the duration of the program. Masks are required for all participants age six and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed.