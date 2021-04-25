NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update
May 2019
Weekly Specials
Logo
BVH March 2020
January Start with us
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
March 2020
Oct. 2018 Update
3 panel GIF

May We Visit the Wood County Parks?

 

May 2021

 
Wood County Park District parks & preserves are open
daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.
 

Activities & Adventures

 
 
Go Green
 
Find the Go Green passport for inspiration, tips, and tricks to participate in Earth-friendly practices. We can all be good stewards of the Earth.
 
Earn a set of Bamboo Utensils by visiting parks and accomplishing at-home green action steps.
 
 
 
 
Photo Contest
 
Take pictures in the parks and be a part of the fun. Photo submission deadline: November 30, 2021.
Cash prizes sponsored by the Friends of the Parks. Friends of the Parks webpage
 
 
 
 
 
Get the ‘wcparks’ app.
 

Programs

 
 
Mountain Bike Skills Camp:
Bike Fit & Body Positioning
for Adults
 
Sunday, May 2; 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Rudolph Bike Park
14038 Mermill Road, Rudolph
 
Take your bike skills to the next level with The Right Direction youth development program pro instructors. Your connection to the bike is crucial to your safety and enjoyment out on the trail and track – don’t overlook this essential skill! Each technique will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A properly-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required. This program is designed for ages 14 and up. Masks are required for all participants and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed.
 
 
 
Slacklining Workshop
 
Monday, May 3,
Wednesday, May 5,
and Friday, May 7: 3:30 – 5:30 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Learn a new way to play outdoors through slacklining, a modern balancing sport! It is a sport similar to yet distinct from tightrope walking. Join instructors from The Right Direction youth development program in this 3-day introductory course designed for ages 10-17. You’ll learn a variety of movement-based skills in a fun and friendly environment. Please plan on attending all three programs, as skills will build upon each session.
Program fee: $20, or $17 for Friends of the Parks members.
 
 
 
Frog and Toad Calls ID
 
Tuesday, May 4; 5:00 – 6:00 pm
Videoconference
 
Learn the calls of local species and some tips on visual identification as well. We’ll also discuss the volunteer monitoring program and research being done at the parks.
 
 
 
Frog and Toad Calls
Field Session
 
Thursday, May 6; 8:00 – 9:00 pm
Cricket Frog Cove
14810 Freyman Rd, Cygnet
 
Head into the field to listen and look for local frog and toad species that were learned in the ID class earlier in the week. Masks are required for all participants age six and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed.
 
 
 
Top Rope Climbing Workshops
 
Saturdays: May 8, May 22,
June 5, June 19
9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Sawyer Quarry Preserve
26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg
 
Are you interested in learning how to climb at Sawyer Quarry on your own? Participate in a series of workshops designed to teach you the basics of building safe climbing systems and give you the knowledge to top-rope climb on your own! This program will run in four sessions where skills are built from one program to the next. If you are interested in registering, please make sure you are available to attend all sessions (May 8, May 22, June 5, June 19). All equipment is provided by the Wood County Parks. The program is designed for ages 14 and up. This program takes place entirely outdoors; please dress for the weather and for moving around in the woods. Masks are required for all participants and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed.
Program fee: $55, or $45 for members of the Friends of the Parks
 
 
 
Mountain Bike Meet-up
 
Monday, May 10; 6:00 – 7:30 pm
Rudolph Bike Park
14038 Mermill Road, Rudolph
 
Join The Right Direction youth development program pro instructors with your bike for some quality time at the track! Enjoy personalized instruction or go with the flow of the group for impromptu challenges and skill-builders for all ages. Please bring a properly-fitting helmet and bike.
 
 
 
Oak Openings Region Blue Week Nature Hike
 
Tuesday, May 11; 10:00 – 11:00 am
Bradner Preserve
11491 N Fostoria Road, Bradner
 
The Wood County Park District is a proud partner of the Green Ribbon Initiative. Celebrate Blue Week with a spring hike! We’ll visit locations at Bradner Preserve and learn about its connection to the Oak Openings Region. More Oak Openings Region Blue Week information here.
 
 
 
Richness and Rarity Book Discussion
 
Wednesday, May 12; 7:00 – 8:00 pm
Bradner Preserve
Videoconference
 
Join Elliot Tramer, author of Richness and Rarity: The Natural History of Lucas County for a moderated discussion of the book, especially as it relates to the Oak Openings Region. The program may include contributors to the book as part of the discussion. Wood County Park District Program Coordinator Jim Witter will be the discussion facilitator.
 
 
 
Tweenagers: Wetland Romp
 
Thursday, May 13; 6:30 – 8:30 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Rd, Perrysburg
 
We’ll head to the wetland with nets and buckets in hand to see what types of critters we can catch, then see if we can identify them and understand their place in the wetland ecosystem.
 
 
 
Hiking for Health
 
Friday, May 14; 10:00 – 11:30 am
Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve
26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg
 
Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all.
 
 
 
Depression-era Recipe Club
 
Saturday, May 15; 1:00 – 2:00 pm
Teleconference
 
Experience new recipes with the Carter Historic Farm. Cook the shared Depression-era recipe prior to the event, then join us online for a social hour to snack, share your experience with the recipe, and talk about what, if any, changes you would expect in a modern recipe. Recipe will be selected based on 1930s healthy diet guidelines and will be shared one week in advance, so registering early is recommended.
 
 
 
Mountain Bike Skills Camp: Braking & Trackstands
 
Sunday, May 16; 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Rudolph Bike Park
14038 Mermill Road, Rudolph
 
Take your bike skills to the next level with The Right Direction youth development program pro instructors. For excellent control, mastering your brakes and bike balance is essential. Each technique will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A properly-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required. Masks are required for all participants age six and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed. This class is combined for youth and adults.
 
 
 
Hummingbirds!
 
Wednesday, May 19; 7:00 – 8:00 pm
Videoconference
 
Discover the joy of attracting hummingbirds, nature’s flying jewels! At this live virtual program, we’ll learn about our local hummingbird species, discuss the use of nectar feeders, and determine what native and annual plants work best to support these delightful birds. Join this collaboration between Wood County Parks and the Cincinnati Nature Center. Program fee: $5
 
 
 
Nature Play | Trail Builders
 
Saturday, May 22; 1:00 – 2:00 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Rd, Perrysburg
 
Free-play in nature is beneficial for a child’s mental, physical, and social development. Bring your child age 3-6 to the Nature Play Area and relearn play the natural way! A focused project, song, or activity serve as a guide to the children’s creativity, critical thinking, choice-challenges, and play! Please register participating child only. Adults must stay for the duration of the program. Masks are required for all participants age six and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed.
 
 
 
Outdoor Beginner Mindfulness
 
Thursday, May 27; 7:00 – 8:30 pm
William Henry Harrison Park
644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville
 
Time outdoors and mindfulness practice have been found to be beneficial for our physical and mental health. Join naturalist Emma for a gentle walk and seated mindfulness practice. You may bring a seat for the portion of the walk where we will rest by the river if you would like to avoid sitting on the ground.
 
 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website