May We Visit the Wood County Parks?

Saturdays: May 8, May 22,

June 5, June 19

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Sawyer Quarry Preserve

26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Are you interested in learning how to climb at Sawyer Quarry on your own? Participate in a series of workshops designed to teach you the basics of building safe climbing systems and give you the knowledge to top-rope climb on your own! This program will run in four sessions where skills are built from one program to the next. If you are interested in registering, please make sure you are available to attend all sessions (May 8, May 22, June 5, June 19). All equipment is provided by the Wood County Parks. The program is designed for ages 14 and up. This program takes place entirely outdoors; please dress for the weather and for moving around in the woods. Masks are required for all participants and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed.

Program fee: $55, or $45 for members of the Friends of the Parks