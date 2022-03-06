Mayor Goldner Presents “The State of the Village”

Mayor Janet L. Goldner presented the annual “State of the Village” report to the North Baltimore Village Council and others in attendance at the February 15, 2022 meeting. Here it is for your reading pleasure:

“Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing.” -Sarah Ban Breathnach

February 15, 2022

Good evening. I would like to welcome our Village Council members, members of the press, and any visitors to our Village Council meeting this evening. I will be sharing my State of the Village address highlighting the year 2021.

We had 4 open Council seats during the November election of 2021 and said good-bye to Aaron Patterson and Mike Soltis. Newly elected members to 4-year terms are Paula Beaupry, Bill Cook, Dee Hosmer, and Tim Pelton. We also said good bye to our Village Administrator Michael Brillhart and have been searching for a replacement. Our lone retirement this year was Doug Wickard who left the Dept. of Public Works. Brian Zets from Isaac Wiles legal firm has taken over as our legal counsel and we work frequently with him and his clerk Kelli Lady.

Our Village Council meets twice a month for its regular business meetings on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 5:30 pm and the Committee of the Whole meets on the 2nd Tuesday at 5:30. During the COTW meeting each committee chair shares ideas, resident concerns, and other pertinent information for discussion with the other council members.

Our Village was incorporated on February 7, 1876 and just turned 145 years old. I would like to suggest the Village plans a celebration for our 150th anniversary year in 2026, perhaps an entire year of events could be scheduled. I did promise Bonnie Knaggs if we had a parade, we would make certain there will be a float for her.

We are the largest Village in the County with a population of 3369 according to the US 2020 Census and sit in the middle of Henry Twp. In the Lake Erie watershed area. And very close to the Hancock Co. line. The 2020 Census is an interesting document and something else I found was that we have 1451 residences, 1355 are occupied, and 96 are vacant. I know we’ve been talking about the pros and cons of have housing survey completed for the Village and I was interested in this information from the Census.

Currently the Village and the Twp. Work together to make certain there is fire and EMS coverage for our area. Because we participate in Mutual Aid agreements with surrounding communities, we also will leave our area to provide assistance as needed.

Our local safety forces were very busy in 2021 and that trend seems to be continuing in 2022.

Many exciting projects have been moving forward here in the Village and I will highlight some of the larger projects.

Elevated Water Storage Tank – a new 500,000-gallon water storage tank on E. Water St. is to be completed by this coming July. An accompanying water line connection on E. Water and S. Main are completed. Total contract cost is $2,499,003. Underground Utilities was the water line contactor; Maguire Iron is the tank contractor, Poggemeyer Engineering in performing the “CEI” phase. We enjoy working with the Project manager, Denise Plummer. The inspector from Dixon Engineering is Jim Clevenger. Please take some time and drive past this massive improvement to our water department facilities.

Water Line Replacement Project- CT Consultants is doing the design engineering for the project which includes the replacement of approximately 16,000 linear feet of old and dilapidated water line. The scope includes replacing 4”, 6”, and 8” lines with 12” lines. The project cost estimate is $5,162,275.00

Bulk water agreement with NWWSD- the Village has an agreement to sell 300,000 gallons/day of treated bulk water to NWWDS for distribution to the Village of McComb. Our Village will also provide backup water for fire protection to the at the Ohio Intermodal Logistics Park. The District is constructing the water main between the Village of NB and McComb using USDA funding. N new meter to distribute the bulk water will be located near the Nigh Street @ Main St. intersection. Another meter will be installed by the District on Deweyville Road at the county line.

New JEDD (Joint Economic Development District) Agreement with Henry Twp.- the Village and Henry Township have adopted a JEDD Agreement specific to development at the Ohio Logistics Park across the street from the CSX intermodal facility. Once the UPS operations are up and running the Village is anticipated to receive approximately $55,000/year in income tax. Tony Swartz is coordinating this effort for the Village.

Quarry Rd. at Insley Rd. development project – an industrial spec building development is being coordinated through Todd Dickerson, Black Swamp Consulting. The Transfer of ownership agreement between buy and seller has taken place.

The ½ percent income tax increase – this is on the ballot for the May primary. Our committee to help pass the initiative is being headed up by Mr. Rick Van Mooy.

AEP power enhancement – AEP purchased 35’ of easement on the far western boundary of the New Maplewood Cemetery. AEP worked closely with the Village to make certain this easement was beneficial.

Property nuisance abatement with Wood County Health Department – The Village has 8 specific properties that were identified for public health and safety violations. In 2022 we will be working with the County Planning Commission to access funds to help clean up those properties.

SR18 Local Traffic Safety Study – Doug Bender, PE (Professional Engineer), with CHA Consulting is coordinating the SR18 Traffic Safety analysis, while Jeremy Thompson, PE, is ODOT’s staff engineer for this project. Doug Bender will have the initial traffic and roadway data available early in 2022.

East Broadway reconstruction and water line replacement- we are seeking road funding assistance thru TMACOG: OPWC: ODOT SIB, and Wood County CDBG. Water line assistance through OEPA, WSRLA, and OPWC. Water line design in 2021/22 for construction after July 2022. RFQ for roadway design in mid-2022.

ODOT Municipal Bridge replacement – E. Water St. Bridge application was submitted to ODOT municipal bridge program. Mannik Smith group prepared the initial cost estimates. Environmental and PD&E will need to be performed as the next steps in 2022/23 Engineer’s probably cost estimate is $1.8 million. This included a substantial $300,000 cost contingency. ODOT has approved up toe $708,215 in grant funding for the project using a 95%fed./state – 5% local match.

Eagleville Road at Poe Road Bridge replacement – this project is being coordinated by the Wood County Engineer’s Office. Joanie Cherry is our liaison with the Engineer’s office.

Lead Service Line Replacement project – a letter of nomination for Ohio EPA grant funding was submitted by Cindy Brooks from RCAP specific to the replacement of lead service lines throughout the Village. This nomination is seeking principal forgiveness in the amount of $1,000,000 through the Ohio EPA. The project would begin after July 2022 and be completed before the end of 2024.

Other exciting projects in the Village included our new Christmas lights, several Eagle Scout projects including a new project with banners to honor our Veterans. The memorial garden with a pergola, drinking fountain, and bench to plant trees in honor of loved ones that will be dedicated spring of 2022.

I am honored to represent the Village on the TMACOG transportation council. We meet monthly to hear about projects that affect our area along with trucking information, electric and autonomous vehicles, road and bridges and construction projects, and important legislation moving through the process in Columbus.

We have so much to be enthusiastic about here in North Baltimore. The recent fire has made us aware of how quickly the face of a community can change. The businesses that were impacted as well as the history that has been erased in a little less than 6 hours is startling in its impact. We can be so proud of our public safety forces as well as the surrounding area mutual aid that is available to us.

WE continue to build relationships throughout the area and let others know we have much to share with the rest of the county. When we speak of our Village speak of positive images, listen to the voices sharing history, touch the trees and ground, build relationships, and get to know those in your neighborhood.





Thank you for your kind attention.





I would like to end with a quote from Teddy Roosevelt.

Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”

― Theodore Roosevelt