BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the start of waterline construction for the McComb regional waterline project. Work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, February 6 in the Village of North Baltimore. The project consists of the installation of over 8 miles of new 12” waterline from North Baltimore to the Village of McComb and will allow for the removal of the existing, aging water plant in McComb. The North Baltimore water plant will provide excellent water quality and quantity to the Village of McComb and surrounding areas.

The project will commence in North Baltimore at High Street and progress along Main Street to Deweyville Road (CR 203). Work will continue to CR 203, Township Road 131, and SR 613, and will finish at the existing McComb water treatment plant on Park Street. Construction is expected to continue through Spring 2024 and will involve boring, trenching, and pipe installation. According to District Engineer Tom Stalter, “The waterline project promises to deliver a quality, dependable water supply while lowering the maintenance and operation expenses at the McComb water treatment plant.”

The $7 million waterline project will be constructed by Hillabrand & Sons Construction, LCC. Abandonment of the McComb water treatment plant was awarded to B. Hill’z Excavating, Inc. The funding for the project will come from a $3.3 million USDA loan, a $1.5 million USDA grant, and a $2 million grant from the Ohio Department of Development.



PROJECT MAP

or go to this updated project map https://www.nwwsd.org/wp-content/uploads/McComb-WL-Route.pdf