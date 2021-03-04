NBX WaterShedsun
McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the start of the following construction project in The Village of McComb:

McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project *NEW PROJECT*
Effective Monday March 8 through March, expect intermittent road closures of E. Main Street, west of Park Drive, Park Drive, from Main Street to Bond-Preble Street, Cora Street, and the alley between S. Park Drive and Todd Street.  Detour:

  • Park Drive/ SR 235 detour:
    • U.S. 224 to I-75, to SR 18, back to SR 235 (see map).
  • Main Street / State Route 613 detour:
    • I-75 to U.S. 224, to SR 65 back to SR 613 (see map).

Project complete: July.  Project investment: $950,000.

