McComb Sewer Replacement Project – PAVING

McComb Sewer Replacement Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the following update to the McComb Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement project. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project *UPDATE*

Effective Tuesday, July 6 through Friday, July 9, Main Street (SR 613), between SR 235 and the railroad tracks will be closed for paving. Detour: I-75, US 224, SR 65. Through July, intermittent lane restrictions and closures are possible on SR 235 between Perrin Avenue and Bond-Preble Street, and on SR 613 between SR 235 and Main Street for sewer replacement and paving.

Through July, intermittent closures are possible on Cora Street, between S. Main Street and just south of Bond-Preble Street for sewer work. Closures will be announced. Project complete: July. Project investment: $950,000.