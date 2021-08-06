NBX WaterShedsun
McComb Water Reclamation Facility Open House

 BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is inviting you to see how we clean water in the Village of McComb.  Join us for a public open house featuring tours of the McComb Water Reclamation Facility. 

In 2019, The District completed construction of a new water reclamation plant.  This facility replaced the over seventy-year-old plant, which required constant maintenance.   After years of planning and support from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), work is now complete on the $7.3 million project.  

File Photograph: (Pictured left to right): Northwest Regional Liaison for Governor Kasich Lu Cooke, District Engineer, Tom Stalter, U.S. Congressman Bob Latta, McComb Mayor Charles Latta, USDA State Director of Rural Development David Hall, Ohio State Senator Rob McColley, Hancock County Commissioner Timothy Bechtol, Northwest Ohio District Director for U.S. Senator Rob Portman Kelsey Krull.


An open house and tours were scheduled to take place in the spring of 2020 but were delayed due to the pandemic. 

The facility will open to the public to explore following the ceremony for tours and an open house from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

WHAT: McComb Water Reclamation Facility Open House and Tours
WHEN: August 13, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
WHERE: 601 Scott Street, McComb, Ohio

