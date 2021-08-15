





BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – Friday The Northwestern Water and Sewer District celebrated a milestone for clean water in the rural Village of McComb with a ribbon-cutting and public tours at the new McComb Water Reclamation Facility.

This $7.9 million project was possible with support from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Department of Rural Development. Thirty-six percent of the cost was funded through a USDA grant of $2.7 million in addition to a forty-year low-interest loan at the rate of 2.35%.

According to District Chairman Mark Sheffer, “If it wasn’t for the commitment to public health and the environment from the USDA, elected officials, businesses, and the community of McComb, this project would not have been possible.”

Now that the McComb Water Reclamation Facility is operational, it cleans an average of 388,000 gallons of wastewater per day that flows from the streams to our Great Lakes.



This facility replaces the former plant built in the 1960’s and required constant maintenance. The ribbon-cutting celebration was scheduled to take place in the spring of 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Pictured from left to right: Ashley Himburg representing U.S. Senator Rob Portman’s office, Ohio State Representative Jon Cross, U.S. Congressman Bob Latta, McComb Mayor, Cathy Schroll, Mary Carr, USDA, Chuck Latta, District Board of Trustees, and Mark Sheffer, District Board Chairman.