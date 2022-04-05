McComb: Waterline Project Update

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area.

McComb: Waterline Project

Through April, lane restrictions on or along:

N. Liberty Street between Oliver Street and Cooper Street,

W. Main Street from Rader Road to SR 613,

Pleasant Street between Maple and Cooper Street,

N. Walnut Street for waterline replacement.

Residents will be notified of water service interruptions.

Project investment: $539,000.

Project complete: May.

CLICK HERE LINK FOR A MAP OF THE PROJECT