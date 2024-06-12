MCPA: 2024/2025 Mainstage Season

MCPA Announces 2024/2025 Mainstage Season
Findlay, OH, June 11, 2024 –Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) is excited to
announce their Mainstage Season of shows, sponsored by Ohio logistics, Blanchard Valley
Health System and Marathon Petroleum Corporation.
Come see how the world could be with the Broadway tour of HADESTOWN on OCTOBER
21, 2024. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020
Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed show from celebrated
singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre &
The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today… and always.
Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice,
and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising
journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic
imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.
Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting
and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.
Raised in Northern California, 2x-Grammy Award–winning singer, songwriter, and musician
MOLLY TUTTLE moved to Nashville in 2015. In the years since, she’s been nominated for
Best New Artist at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, won Album of the Year at the 2023
International Folk Music Awards, Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 International
Bluegrass Music Awards, Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards,
and Guitar Player of the Year at the IBMAs in both 2017 and 2018, the first woman to
receive the honor.
Tuttle has performed around the world, including shows with Sam Bush, Béla Fleck, Hiss
Golden Messenger, Jason Isbell, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Dwight Yoakam as well asat several major festivals including Newport Folk Festival and Pilgrimage. She and her band Golden Highway come to MCPA on NOVEMBER 24, 2024.
MICHAEL CAVANAUGH returns to MCPA on DECEMBER 15, 2024. Combining modern
Christmas songs like “Last Christmas” and “Wonderful Christmastime” with classic holiday
hits like “Jingle Bell Rock”, “Winter Wonderland” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little
Christmas,” A Merry Rockin’ Christmas is a great celebration of the yuletide season
sprinkled with a selection of classic pop and rock songs by Billy Joel, Elton John and more.
Even Scrooge will be dancing in the aisles!
Coming to Findlay on JANUARY 24, 2025, JO DEE MESSINA kicked off her notable
career with “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” a single that immediately made her a
household name. Following the success of her debut, Jo Dee posted nine No. 1 hits and
sixteen Top 40 songs and was honored by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, and GRAMMY
Awards. As Jo Dee’s résumé grew, she proved to be a trendsetter and history-maker,
becoming the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive
multi-week, chart-topping songs.
Aside from her studio successes, Jo Dee has also created a reputation for herself as one of
the most passionate, high-energy performers in the business. Sharing her hit tunes;
unreleased, emotionally-driven songs; worship music; and personal testimony, Jo Dee has
been traveling the country for many years, receiving rave reviews for her authenticity,
commitment, and openness on stage. Hoping to inspire and enlighten fans from all walks of
life with every step she takes, Jo Dee has made it her mission to present herself and her
story with honesty, inviting fans to see behind the masquerade.
Before he was an Emmy-winning TV star, MANDY PATINKIN was already a Tony-winning
Broadway legend. Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive on FEBRUARY 16, 2025
presents the acclaimed actor / singer / storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert
performer. “Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping,” raves The New Yorker, and
that’s exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of song. Join by Adam
Ben-David piano, Being Alive is a collection of many of Mandy’s favorite Broadway and
classic American tunes. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry
Chapin, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you’ll never forget.
On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.
The smash hit Broadway musical COME FROM AWAY comes to MCPA on MAY 1, 2025 to
tell the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in
Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness
turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.
Charles McNulty of the Los Angeles Times called the show “An affecting, stirring and
unpretentious new musical. Christopher Ashley’s production lets the simple goodness of
2 ordinary people outshine sensational evil,” and Bob Verini of Variety raved, “Superb!
Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein have forged a moving, thoroughly entertaining
tribute to international amity and the indomitable human spirit.”
Season tickets are now on sale to MCPA members. Season tickets generally available on
June 14 at 11 am. Members can purchase tickets to individual shows on June 21 and
everyone can purchase show tickets on June 28.
Mainstage Series
Sponsored by Ohio Logistics, Blanchard Valley Health System and Marathon
Petroleum Corporation.
Hadestown
Monday, October 21, 2024
Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway
Sunday, November 24, 2024
A Merry Rockin’ Christmas starring Michael Cavanaugh
Sponsored by Premier Bank
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Jo Dee Messina
Friday, January 24, 2025
Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Being Alive
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Come From Away
Thursday, May 1, 2025