MCPA: 2024/2025 Mainstage Season

MCPA Announces 2024/2025 Mainstage Season



Findlay, OH, June 11, 2024 –Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) is excited to

announce their Mainstage Season of shows, sponsored by Ohio logistics, Blanchard Valley

Health System and Marathon Petroleum Corporation.



Come see how the world could be with the Broadway tour of HADESTOWN on OCTOBER

21, 2024. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020

Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed show from celebrated

singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre &

The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today… and always.



Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice,

and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising

journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic

imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting

and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.



Raised in Northern California, 2x-Grammy Award–winning singer, songwriter, and musician

MOLLY TUTTLE moved to Nashville in 2015. In the years since, she’s been nominated for

Best New Artist at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, won Album of the Year at the 2023

International Folk Music Awards, Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 International

Bluegrass Music Awards, Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards,

and Guitar Player of the Year at the IBMAs in both 2017 and 2018, the first woman to

receive the honor.



Tuttle has performed around the world, including shows with Sam Bush, Béla Fleck, Hiss

Golden Messenger, Jason Isbell, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Dwight Yoakam as well asat several major festivals including Newport Folk Festival and Pilgrimage. She and her band Golden Highway come to MCPA on NOVEMBER 24, 2024.



MICHAEL CAVANAUGH returns to MCPA on DECEMBER 15, 2024. Combining modern

Christmas songs like “Last Christmas” and “Wonderful Christmastime” with classic holiday

hits like “Jingle Bell Rock”, “Winter Wonderland” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little

Christmas,” A Merry Rockin’ Christmas is a great celebration of the yuletide season

sprinkled with a selection of classic pop and rock songs by Billy Joel, Elton John and more.

Even Scrooge will be dancing in the aisles!



Coming to Findlay on JANUARY 24, 2025, JO DEE MESSINA kicked off her notable

career with “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” a single that immediately made her a

household name. Following the success of her debut, Jo Dee posted nine No. 1 hits and

sixteen Top 40 songs and was honored by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, and GRAMMY

Awards. As Jo Dee’s résumé grew, she proved to be a trendsetter and history-maker,

becoming the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive

multi-week, chart-topping songs.



Aside from her studio successes, Jo Dee has also created a reputation for herself as one of

the most passionate, high-energy performers in the business. Sharing her hit tunes;

unreleased, emotionally-driven songs; worship music; and personal testimony, Jo Dee has

been traveling the country for many years, receiving rave reviews for her authenticity,

commitment, and openness on stage. Hoping to inspire and enlighten fans from all walks of

life with every step she takes, Jo Dee has made it her mission to present herself and her

story with honesty, inviting fans to see behind the masquerade.



Before he was an Emmy-winning TV star, MANDY PATINKIN was already a Tony-winning

Broadway legend. Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive on FEBRUARY 16, 2025

presents the acclaimed actor / singer / storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert

performer. “Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping,” raves The New Yorker, and

that’s exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of song. Join by Adam

Ben-David piano, Being Alive is a collection of many of Mandy’s favorite Broadway and

classic American tunes. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry

Chapin, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you’ll never forget.



On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The smash hit Broadway musical COME FROM AWAY comes to MCPA on MAY 1, 2025 to

tell the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in

Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness

turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Charles McNulty of the Los Angeles Times called the show “An affecting, stirring and

unpretentious new musical. Christopher Ashley’s production lets the simple goodness of

2 ordinary people outshine sensational evil,” and Bob Verini of Variety raved, “Superb!

Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein have forged a moving, thoroughly entertaining

tribute to international amity and the indomitable human spirit.”



Season tickets are now on sale to MCPA members. Season tickets generally available on

June 14 at 11 am. Members can purchase tickets to individual shows on June 21 and

everyone can purchase show tickets on June 28.

Mainstage Series

Sponsored by Ohio Logistics, Blanchard Valley Health System and Marathon

Petroleum Corporation.



Hadestown

Monday, October 21, 2024



Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway

Sunday, November 24, 2024



A Merry Rockin’ Christmas starring Michael Cavanaugh

Sponsored by Premier Bank

Sunday, December 15, 2024



Jo Dee Messina

Friday, January 24, 2025



Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Being Alive

Sunday, February 16, 2025



Come From Away

Thursday, May 1, 2025