MCPA Announces 2022/2023 Season Line-Up

Findlay, OH, June 14, 2022 – Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is excited to announce their 2022/2023 season of live performances.

The Mainstage series kicks off with Rock of the 70s on November 18. This great night of classic rock features the best bands of the era: The Guess Who, Atlanta Rhythm Section and Firefall. From “American Woman” and “So Into You” to “Just Remember I Love You” and “These Eyes,” Rock of the 70s is concert experience sure to take you back to the time of wide-collared shirts and mood rings.

Johnny Mathis is known as the “voice of Christmas” and this year families can celebrate with him in person when he returns to Findlay on December 1. Backed by a full orchestra on a festively decorated stage, A Johnny Mathis Christmas is an evening of holiday classic and enough yuletide cheer to last the entire season.

The sun rises on a brand-new production of the Broadway classic Fiddler on the Roof on February 7. Featuring a talented cast, including Tony nominees Danny Burstein and Jessica Hecht, and a lavish orchestra performing “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” this tour brings fresh vision to the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is the ultimate tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. This elevated concert experience on February 26 honors the impassioned and transcendent music of one of America’s most beloved singer-songwriter, including “Natural Woman,” “Think,” and “Chain of Fools.” R.E.S.P.E.C.T. stars a live band and supreme vocalists in an intimate musical journey through Aretha Franklin’s life of love, tragedy and triumph.

MCPA’s Family Series rings in the holidays with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical. The beloved TV classic soars off the screen onto the stage on November 29. With all the characters from the special including Hermey the Elf, Bumble, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, this musical is an adventure that reminds audiences that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Don’t miss this wonderful holiday tradition that speaks to the misfit in all of us.

One of the top ten African-American dance companies in the United States, Step Afrika! brings its high energy performance to Findlay on January 11. With its percussive dance styles, storytelling, audience participate and humor, Step Afrika! blends technique, agility, and pure energy to make each performance unique and leave the audience with their hearts pounding.

BYOH (bring your own honey) on March 2 when Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, Owl and Tigger come to town in Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation. Featuring the Sherman Brothers’ classic Grammy-award winning music with further songs by A.A. Milne, this beautiful fresh stage adaptation is told with stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love, in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Seats are now on sale to MCPA donors. Make a donation and buy your tickets at mcpa.org today. Or call the box office at 419.423.2787 x 100.

Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11am on June 28.

And don’t forget that discounts are available if you buy tickets to all the shows in one or both series.

We look forward to seeing you at the shows!

For more information, contact Marathon Center for the Performing Arts Box Office by calling 419.423.2787 ext. 100 or visiting MCPA.org. Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is located at 200 W. Main Cross St, Findlay. Box Office hours are 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.





