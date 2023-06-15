MCPA Announces 2023/2024 Season Line-Up

Findlay, OH, June 13, 2023 – Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is excited to announce their 2023/2024 season of live performances, sponsored by Ohio Logistics.

The iconic MARIE OSMOND launches MCPA’s mainstage series on Friday, September 22. From her #1 debut single “Paper Roses” and the hit “Donny & Marie” tv variety show in the 1970s to an eleven year Las Vegas residency and multiple turns on Broadway, Marie Osmond has been entertaining and charming audiences for over six decades. This intimate concert features her classic hits and newer music from her recent chart-topping album, Unexpected. This show is sponsored by Blanchard Valley Health System.

Treat yourself to a “retro pleasure” (The Hollywood Reporter) when the Broadway tour of PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL comes to MCPA on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Pretty Woman was an international smash hit when the film was released in 1990. Decades later Pretty Woman the Musical is “big romance and big fun!” (Broadway.com), delivering all the iconic moments you remember from the movie and featuring an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams.

Findlay has been talking about UNDER THE STREETLAMP since they performed in MCPA’s first official season in 2016. They return with HIP TO THE HOLIDAYS on Thursday December 14, 2023. With over 6,000 PBS appearances, Under the Streetlamp performs rocking renditions of classic doo-wop and Motown hits combined with seasonal favorites from their popular holiday album performed by alums of hit Broadway shows and films. This show is sponsored by Premier Bank.

With over a dozen top ten hits on the country charts, including five that reached number one, SARA EVANS is not to be missed on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Sara Evans started in a family band and was a successful demo singer before recording her first album in 1997. Nine albums, two novels and many accolades later, she continues to forge a “timeless contemporary country sound” (Billboard Magazine) and delight audiences with her live shows.

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL will razzle dazzle you on Sunday, May 19, 2024. Known for its iconic choreography and hits like “All That Jazz” and “Nowadays,” this Kander and Ebb classic is the longest running American musical revival in history with a star studded list of alums including Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking and Joel Gray. This show is sponsored by Great Scot, Fresh Encounter Inc.

MCPA’s Family Series (sponsored by National Lime & Stone) goes wild with MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. This family friendly musical features Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Gloria the hippo and Melman the giraffe, with the rest of your favorite characters from the DreamWorks animated film, as they escape from their home in the Central Park Zoo and go on a madcap adventure to Madagascar.

Experience one-of-a-kind interactive illusions with THE MAGIC OF BILL BLAGG on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Bill Blagg has toured the country with his own theatrical brand of magic for more than 18 years. From teleporting across the theater to passing through the blades of an industrial fan, Bill Blagg takes you on a mind-blowing magical journey you’ll never forget.

Seats are now on sale to MCPA donors. Make a donation and buy your tickets at MCPA.org today. Or call the box office at 419.423.2787 x 100.

Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

And don’t forget that discounts are available if you buy tickets to all the shows in one or both series.

We look forward to seeing you at the shows!

For more information, contact Marathon Center for the Performing Arts Box Office by calling 419.423.2787 ext. 100 or visiting MCPA.org. Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is located at 200 W. Main Cross St, Findlay. Box Office hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

2023/2024 Season Line-Up and Information: https://www.mcpa.org/events/new-season

