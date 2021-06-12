MCPA ANNOUNCES SEASON LINE-UP

Findlay, OH, June 11, 2021– Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is eager to welcome patrons back this fall with a full slate of shows. The season was revealed Friday, June 11 during the venue’s re-open house celebration.

The long-awaited season of live performances kicks off on September 18, 2021 when The Official Blues Brothers Revue finally rolls into town. Three other shows from the abruptly aborted 2019/2020 season due to the pandemic have also been rescheduled: The Four Tops on October 21, 2021; The Texas Tenors on April 29, 2022 and William Close and The Earth Harp Collective on May 14, 2022. MCPA patrons who held tickets for the 2020 performances are eligible to re-purchase seats to the new dates during the donor pre-sale period, which ends June 18.

Joining these rescheduled shows is a wide range of performances that pay tribute to beloved cultural icons, spread holiday cheer and represent American music as its best.

On October 9, 2021, The Steely Van Tour featuring The Brooklyn Charmers and Into the Mystic takes the stage to honor the music of two musical legends, Steely Dan and Van Morrison. And speaking of legends, the most awarded artist in bluegrass history, Del McCoury and his sons will amaze you on November 4, 2021 with their prowess on the guitar, banjo and mandolin and mastery of that famous high lonesome sound.

For Broadway lovers, the World of Musicals comes to Findlay on January 30, 2022. This revue features songs from classic musicals alongside numbers from hit shows reopening soon in New York. If that’s not enough Broadway for you, Michael Cavanaugh returns on February 10, 2022 to play the music of Billy Joel and Elton John, an act he perfected while starring the Tony Award Musical Movin’ Out.

If tv sitcoms are more your style, be sure to join Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey in Friends! The Musical Parody on November 19, 201.

MCPA celebrates the holiday season with piano master Jim Brickman’s The Gift of Christmas concert on December 17, 2021. And bring the whole family to one of two performances of Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage on December 12, 2021.

Other family shows offered include Justin Roberts and the Not Ready for Naptime Players on November 6, 2021; Dinosaur World Live on February 1, 2022; Schoolhouse Rock Live on February 20, 2022 and The Tortoise and the Hare: The Next Gen on April 2, 2022.

The Live @ Armes series returns on December 10, 2021 with singer-songwriter Heather Maloney. Maine duo The Oshima Brothers plays on January 21, 2022 followed by Ann Arbor musician Chris Bathgate on February 17, 2022. The next generation of bluegrass gets its chance to wow you on March 31, 2022 with Damn Tall Buildings and the season ends with VICKIKRISTINACARCELONA, a trio of powerhouse musicians who put a feminine spin on the music of Tom Waits on May 19, 2022.

Tickets for all shows are currently on sale exclusively to donors until public sale opens on Friday, June 18 at 4:30 p.m. You can still get early access to tickets by making a one-time donation of $150 or more, or a monthly recurring donation of $15 or more. Recurring monthly donations will also receive a free gift of our limited edition “Support the Arts, Always” t-shirt. Early access donations can be made any time prior to June 18 online at MCPA.org/Donate, in-person at the MCPA Box Office or by phone at 419.423.2787 ext. 100.

For more information, contact Marathon Center for the Performing Arts Box Office by calling 419.423.2787 ext. 100 or visiting MCPA.org. Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is located at 200 W. Main Cross St, Findlay. Box Office hours are 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.