MCPA : Coming Soon in January-Youth Classes

Findlay, OH, December 5, 2023–Join Marathon Center for the Performing Arts’ upcoming winter music and movement classes. Programming is available for ages 2 through 10. Participants will have the opportunity to register for the following classes:

Music Makers : Join Ms. Teagan for singing, dancing, stories and musical adventures built around a new theme each week. We’ll use our imaginations as we build confidence, musicality and early literacy skills! This is an active class including opportunities to move and explore with a variety of props. Children should be dressed for movement (i.e.: shorts, leggings, sweatpants, running shoes) and caregivers should be prepared to participate during class.

Ages 2 through 6 with a caregiver. Younger siblings are welcome to attend!

Session 1: January 17, 24 & 31, February 7 & 14 from 11:15 AM – 12:00 PM

Session 2: February 21 & 28, March 6, 13 & 20 from 11:15 AM – 12:00 PM

Preschool Music and Movement : For preschool kids that love to move, Preschool Music and Movement uses creative movement principles to introduce a variety of dance styles and concepts. We will use games and age-appropriate music to explore the many ways our bodies can move and dance! Children should be dressed for movement (i.e.: leggings, sweatpants or dancewear) and may wear ballet slippers, jazz shoes, socks with grippy soles or bare feet. Caregivers will not participate in class, but are asked to stay in the building.

Ages 4 through 6

Session 1: January 17, 24 & 31, February 7 & 14 from 12:15 PM – 12:45 PM

Session 2: February 21 & 28, March 6, 13 & 20 from 12:15 PM – 12:45 PM

Homeschool Music Class : For children looking for a group musical activity (regardless of previous musical experience), Homeschool Music is for you! We will explore the building blocks of music – rhythm and pitch – through singing, listening, moving our bodies and playing musical instruments. Students will have the opportunity to play the recorder in Session 2. Children may provide their own soprano recorder or order one for $12 when registering for Session 2. Caregivers will not participate in class, but are asked to stay in the building.

Ages 7 through 10

Session 1: January 17, 24 & 31, February 7 & 14 from 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM

Session 2: February 21 & 28, March 6, 13 & 20 from 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM

All classes are being taught by Teagan Beedell-Simmons. Affectionately known as Ms. Teagan to all of her students, she has over 20 years of experience teaching music and dance to people of all ages. Fusing a lifelong love of music with training in contemporary and jazz dance and experience as a mother and teacher, she has developed a teaching philosophy that pairs music with movement and engages the whole child. When not singing and dancing with her “little friends”, you will find Ms. Teagan on adventures with her family, taking photographs and working on her latest sewing or crafting projects.

To register visit MCPA.org/Music. Registration is limited so don’t delay! Classes will be held at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay, Ohio.





