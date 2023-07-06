MCPA Elects New Members to Board of Directors

Findlay, OH, July 5, 2023 – At its meeting in June, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) elected three new members to the board of directors.

“Our new officers and board members reflect MCPA’s continued commitment to finding the very best community leaders to guide the organization,” said Heather Clow, MCPA’s Executive Director. “Their knowledge, skill, and expertise will be invaluable.”

Michael Lewis, Susan Ross Wells and Marie Swaisgood were each newly elected to a three-year term on MCPA’s board of directors.

Michael has been the co-owner of LRI Associates, Lewis Rachel Insurance since 2012, with offices in Findlay and Delaware. His board service includes Open Armes (2002-2004) and Hancock Soccer Association (2010-2016) where he chaired several tournaments to help fund organization. As a board member of the Central Ohio Symphony in Delaware, Ohio he created the Rock the Symphony fundraiser, now it its fifth year. A Findlay resident since 1993, he is a 20 year member of Findlay Rotary Club and has been involved on various Rotary committees. He and his wife Michelle (a teacher Findlay City Schools) have two adult sons, Aaron and Jarett.

Susan Ross Wells is a communications director with CLA, one of the largest accounting firms in the country, with offices in Maumee and Findlay. She’s spent 8 years in accounting marketing, and her prior work history includes over 25 years in broadcast journalism, PR agency experience, as well as healthcare marketing and media relations experience. Susan is a former member of the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce Advisory Board, and an active supporter of Flag City Honor Flight, currently volunteering her time handling media relations for the Findlay-based nonprofit.

Marie Swaisgood is the Director of Medical Staff Development at Blanchard Valley Health System. She is responsible for provider contracting and leading the Medical Staff Office team and oversees provider recruitment, credentialing and provider onboarding. Previously she spent 16 years locally in the field of philanthropy and development at Blanchard Valley Health Foundation, University of Findlay and Findlay Hancock County Community Foundation where earned the designation of Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy while at the Community Foundation. A transplant from the Tiffin area, she now lives in Van Buren with her husband, Jeff Swaisgood; two children, Gage and Joselyn.