January 30, 2024 6:22 am

MCPA is Seeking Director Proposals for Shows for the 2024-2025 Youtheatre Season

Findlay, OH, January 29, 2024– Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) is seeking
director proposals for shows for the 2024-2025 Youtheatre season. The season runs from August
2024 through May 2025.



 

Youtheatre typically produces two mainstage shows per season, one in October (Grades 6-12) and
the other in March (Grades 3-5). Proposals for small cast shows throughout the year may also be
considered, depending on scheduling, program need and available resources.

MCPA is also seeking individuals interested in helping in a technical position (costuming, stage
makeup/hair, props, lighting, sound and set construction/painting) as well as teaching artists for
future Youtheatre workshops and clubs.

People who are interested in submitting a proposal and/or being considered for a technical or
teaching artist position should email Craig VanRenterghem, Education Director of the Marathon
Center for the Performing Arts at [email protected].

The mission of Youtheatre is to create an inclusive environment in which to inspire and enrich the
lives of all youth, regardless of income or ability, by providing educational opportunities and
promoting appreciation of the arts.

 

 

 

 

If you would like more information regarding Youtheatre and auditions, please contact Craig
VanRenterghem at [email protected]

