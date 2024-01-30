Findlay, OH, January 29, 2024– Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) is seeking

director proposals for shows for the 2024-2025 Youtheatre season. The season runs from August

2024 through May 2025.







Youtheatre typically produces two mainstage shows per season, one in October (Grades 6-12) and

the other in March (Grades 3-5). Proposals for small cast shows throughout the year may also be

considered, depending on scheduling, program need and available resources.



MCPA is also seeking individuals interested in helping in a technical position (costuming, stage

makeup/hair, props, lighting, sound and set construction/painting) as well as teaching artists for

future Youtheatre workshops and clubs.



People who are interested in submitting a proposal and/or being considered for a technical or

teaching artist position should email Craig VanRenterghem, Education Director of the Marathon

Center for the Performing Arts at [email protected].



The mission of Youtheatre is to create an inclusive environment in which to inspire and enrich the

lives of all youth, regardless of income or ability, by providing educational opportunities and

promoting appreciation of the arts.

If you would like more information regarding Youtheatre and auditions, please contact Craig

VanRenterghem at [email protected]