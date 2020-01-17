Findlay, OH, January 17, 2020– Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) is seeking proposals for shows for the 2020-2021 Youtheatre season. The season runs October 2020 through March 2021. Deadline for submissions is January 31, 2020.

Youtheatre typically produces two mainstage shows per season, one in October (Grades 6-12) and the other in March (Grades 1-5). In January and February, Youtheatre produces a Night of One Acts for students in grades 6-12. Additionally, we may also consider producing smaller cast shows at different times of the year, for each age group, depending on schedule, program need, and available resources.

MCPA is also seeking individuals interested in helping in a Technical Position (costuming, stage make up/hair and set construction/painting) for future Youtheatre seasons.

People who are interested in submitting a proposal and/or being considered for a Technical Position can email Craig VanRenterghem, Education Director of the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts at [email protected].

The mission of Youtheatre is to create an inclusive environment in which to inspire and enrich the lives of all youth, regardless of income or ability, by providing educational opportunities and promoting appreciation of the arts.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) is one of Northwest Ohio’s premier destination for diverse arts programming and entertainment. MCPA features a beautifully renovated 969 seat performance space featuring a large proscenium stage with expanded backstage capabilities, state-of-the-art lighting and sound technology, and new seating; a multi-purpose event hall for intimate performances, rehearsals, meetings, corporate and private events; an atrium lobby; a lounge space; an art gallery; a suite of dressing rooms, and flexible spaces in the lower level to provide arts education classes for the community.