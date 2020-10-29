MCPA WELCOMES INDIE FOLK SINGER-SONGWRITER TO THE DONNELL THEATER

Findlay, OH, October 26, 2020 – Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is eagerly preparing to welcome Chis Bathgate, indie-folk singer-songwriter and musician prominent in Michigan’s Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti folk music scenes, to Findlay on Saturday, November 7. This event is sponsored by Premier Bank.





Born in rural Iowa, raised in rural Illinois and currently residing in Pinckney, Michigan, Bathgate began drawing attention as a solo artist in 2005 upon the release of his first album, Silence is for Suckers, after a slew of self-produced EPs and singles and a stint in the short-lived (but much loved) band The Descent of the Holy Ghost Church.

After several years of moving between the Midwest and the west coast, the release of two more albums, and the weathering of the current pandemic, Bathgate has reemerged in the fall of 2020 with a soon to be released studio album and a more realized version of his signature country-tinged gothic folk. MCPA is excited to welcome Bathgate in their first socially-distance, limited-seating show in Donnell Theater.

The safety and well-being of patrons, artists and staff is top priority for MCPA in preparation for this event. Read MCPA’s entire health & Safety Plan for returning patrons: https://www.mcpa.org/events/ covid-19 . With seating limited to maintain safety protocols, patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early.