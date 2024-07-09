MCPA  Youtheatre Camp Students Present Space Pirates!

Findlay, OH, July 9, 2024– Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) will host Youtheatre’s

Summer Performing Arts Camp production of Space Pirates, at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12 in

MCPA’s Donnell Theater.



Pirates! Aliens! Space Travel! Space Pirates tells the story of Gabby, a kid who gets picked on

during a school trip to the museum. Everything quickly changes when an alien spaceship

accidentally beams Gabby and her classmates up to outer space. Things go from bad to worse

when the alien spaceship is suddenly attacked by SPACE PIRATES! It’s only after this whirlwind

space adventure that Gabby becomes comfortable in her own skin, and her classmates appreciate

her for who she is.



This original adaptation was conceived and written by Gwynne Watkins, Denver Casadoa and

Betina Hershey and is presented through special arrangement with Beat by Beat Press.

Space Pirates is the showcase performance of MCPA’s week-long Youtheatre Summer Performing

Arts Camp and features 60 area students in grades 1-8.



General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased from MCPA’s ticket office or its website

mcpa.org. The ticket office is located inside MCPA at 200 W. Main Cross St. in Findlay and is open

Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.– 4 p.m. For additional information or questions, call 419-423-2787

ext. 101.