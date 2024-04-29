North Baltimore, Ohio

MCPA Announces Family and Youth Programs At Rise and Shine Breakfast Bash Event

Findlay, OH, April 26, 2024 – Join Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) for Rise and Shine, a breakfast bash with fun family-friendly activities and breakfast treats at on Saturday, May 4.

Kick off the first Saturday in May with art activities led by local teaching artists including a sing-along, and hands-on crafts in MCPA’s atrium.

Breakfast treats will be available in the Armes Hall, followed by announcements of the exciting shows coming next season as part of the SPARK Series of daytime matinees, MCPA’s Family series and the reveal of the 2024/2025 Youtheatre productions.

The event will also celebrate the achievements of this year’s Youtheatre college scholarship awardees.

Rise and Shine is a free event. RSVPs are not required. The doors open at 9 am, with the announcements commencing at 9:45 am.

